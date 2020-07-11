/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
122 Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
25 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
Contact for Availability
Seven Oaks
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Belle Chase
1134 Napolean Way
1134 Napoleon Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2100 sqft
This is a 4 bed 2 bathroom home for rent in. a great location. Has Living room, dining room and a nice eat-in kitchen with island facing onto a family room with doors to covered, screened patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
32685 Dashel Palm Ln
32685 Dashel Palm Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2260 sqft
Beautiful Brand New Home! - New Construction, two-story home includes a spacious kitchen the living and dining area are open, a powder bath, plenty of closets space, Upstairs, the large owner’s suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek Manor
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewater
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201
1841 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1085 sqft
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102 Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
4533 Scarlet Loop
4533 Scarlet Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2171 sqft
Seven Oaks! - Property Id: 26375 Located within magnificent Seven oaks in the Bellafield sub-division, this majestic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, plus a den (can be use as a 4th Bedroom).
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE
29945 Playa Del Rey Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1184 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW !Beautiful townhouse in desirable gated Meadow Point Community of Covina Key! This End unit Townhome has 2brm/1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31151 CLARIDGE PLACE
31151 Claridge Place, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1178 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 .5 Bath Townhome features Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite in Kitchen, Tile throughout downstairs, Carpet up, Washer, Dryer, and Screened Patio with no backyard neighbors. No pets.
1 of 40
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Country Walk
30310 HATZ WAY
30310 Hatz Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated over 3000 sq. ft. home in the very desirable Wesley Chapel neighborhood of Country Walk. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office room and a large bonus room on the 2nd floor.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Northwood
27512 Breakers Dr
27512 Breakers Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
3050 sqft
Beautiful two story home available for rent within the well kept neighborhood of Northwood. The home is close to the Tampa Premium outlets and the Wiregrass mall along with other commercial facilities and venues.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31141 SHAKER CIRCLE
31141 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1722 sqft
This great 3 bedroom 2 bath villa with over 1700sf is located in Meadow Pointe 03. This home has conservation and pond view from master bedroom and living area. Lawn care included in rental price.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
8356 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2772 sqft
Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Ashley Pines
30944 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE
30944 Temple Stand Ave, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1678 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Ashley Pines.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE
27525 Edenfield Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2606 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,606 SF home in the community of Seven Oaks. Entry of the home opens to a spacious living/dining combination. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and a large pantry.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1881 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1673 sqft
Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
2945 WILLOWLEAF LANE
2945 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1691 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with Loft in desirable gated community of Silverleaf in Seven Oaks. Corner unit, screened lanai. Great schools, walking distance to Advent Health Hospital and Wiregrass Mall. Highly rated schools.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Saddlebrook Golf and Country Club
5454 SADDLEBROOK WAY
5454 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
953 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN A WORLD RENOWNED RESORT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND READY FOR OCCUPANCY. WALK INTO A LARGE GREAT ROOM AND REMODELED KITCHEN WITH HIGH-END APPLIANCES. LOOK OUT THE WINDOW TO A LOVELY LANAI AND QUIET LANDSCAPE.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1306 DENMAN COURT
1306 Denman Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Well maintained 2/2.5 townhome located on the back private street in the gated subdivision of Charlesworth in Meadow Pointe.
1 of 27
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Wesley Pointe
28612 SEASHELL COURT
28612 Seashell Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Wesley Pointe. Washer and dryer included, fenced yard, split bedroom floor plan, high ceilings, 2 car garage and wood flooring.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Fairway Village
5339 SAND CRANE COURT
5339 Sand Crane Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1881 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RESORT SETTING WITH MANY AMENITIES. UPSCALE FURNISHINGS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM ALSO A KING BED IN GUEST BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER NO TUBS.
Similar Pages
Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel 3 BedroomsWesley Chapel Accessible ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments under $1,000Wesley Chapel Apartments under $1,100
Wesley Chapel Apartments with BalconyWesley Chapel Apartments with GarageWesley Chapel Apartments with GymWesley Chapel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWesley Chapel Apartments with ParkingWesley Chapel Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL