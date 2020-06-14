68 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL

/
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
48 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
766 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
28 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
742 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
$
Seven Oaks
Contact for Availability
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Alvarez Acres
1 Unit Available
1936 CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
1936 Cypress Creek Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1840 sqft
Rent this completely updated renovated 1 bedroom 2 story 1 bathroom Duplex! new paint, new wood/vinyl floors, new carpet upstairs, handyman special, minor repairs needed, bad credit ok! Great place to park a work tuck, boat, RV , landscaper etc!
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Saddlebrook Condo
1 Unit Available
29300 BAY HOLLOW DRIVE
29300 Bay Hollow Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
832 sqft
Adorable resort condo located on the 16th hole of the famous Saddlebrook Golf Course. This 1 bed/1 bath condo is spacious with a large open great room plan. It has a covered lanai and beautiful view of the golf course.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Saddlebrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
5454 SADDLEBROOK WAY
5454 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
953 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN A WORLD RENOWNED RESORT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND READY FOR OCCUPANCY. WALK INTO A LARGE GREAT ROOM AND REMODELED KITCHEN WITH HIGH-END APPLIANCES. LOOK OUT THE WINDOW TO A LOVELY LANAI AND QUIET LANDSCAPE.
Results within 5 miles of Wesley Chapel
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
849 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hunters Green
11 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
804 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
828 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Meadows
14 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
793 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pebble Creek Village
8 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
825 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1078 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Paradise Lakes
1 Unit Available
1735 Cupecoy Cir L10
1735 Cupecoy Cir L10, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
640 sqft
Furnished Studio in Paradise, full kitchen, W/D - Property Id: 259603 Beautiful completely remodeled studio Full Kitchen, WD in unit, in Tampa's premier nudist resort with tennis courts, 5 pools, hot tubs, night club, restaurants, poolside
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Hunters Green
1 Unit Available
9481 HIGHLAND OAK DRIVE
9481 Highland Oak Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
745 sqft
Located in the desirable Hunter's Green community, this condo is close to everything that New Tampa has to offer! This one bedroom, one bath condo features a beautiful and spacious living room, dining room and bedroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
17979 Villa Creek Drive
17979 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
951 sqft
V niceV safe V clean Almost everything you want its all here Greetings Very Roomy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 951 sf Second floor so no worries about noise from up stairs... Privet satires .....all the floor porcelain ..... swimming pool...
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT
16236 Saint Michelle Court, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
1092 sqft
Very spacious and rarely available one bedroom one bath condo. Located in the heart of New Tampa, Promenade at Tampa Palms is a secure gated community, close to everything, with YMCA next door.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
18191 Bridle Club Drive - 16-18191
18191 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
788 sqft
Credit score of 650 or higher needed to qualify. Non-refundable $100 application fee per each adult. First month rent and at least one full month rent as security deposit, but it might be higher depending on your credit history.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
17108 Carrington Park Drive
17108 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
780 sqft
3rd floor - no Patio Condominium
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
17106 Carrington Park Drive
17106 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
855 sqft
3rd floor - no Patio - Water and trash included in rent Condominium
Results within 10 miles of Wesley Chapel
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
610 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly with dog park on-site.
