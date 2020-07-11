/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:45 AM
131 Luxury Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
25 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
146 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
Contact for Availability
Seven Oaks
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
30046 Granda Hills Court
30046 Granda Hills Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1184 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029911 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
2645 Silvermoss Drive
2645 Silvermoss Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
2070 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Belle Chase
1134 Napolean Way
1134 Napoleon Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2100 sqft
This is a 4 bed 2 bathroom home for rent in. a great location. Has Living room, dining room and a nice eat-in kitchen with island facing onto a family room with doors to covered, screened patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
32685 Dashel Palm Ln
32685 Dashel Palm Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2260 sqft
Beautiful Brand New Home! - New Construction, two-story home includes a spacious kitchen the living and dining area are open, a powder bath, plenty of closets space, Upstairs, the large owner’s suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek Manor
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31216 Chatterly Drive
31216 Chatterly Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2080 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
27417 SILVER THATCH DRIVE
27417 Silver Thatch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2643 sqft
Amazing POOL home in the GATED section of Seven Oaks with LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL and POOL CARE ALL INCLUDED! Don't miss this much sought after opportunity to rent a custom styled POOL home in a GATED and thriving community with lots of open floor
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Saddlebrook Condo
29254 Bay Hollow Dr Apt 3271
29254 Bay Hollow Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1519 sqft
Located in gated community of Saddlebrook, available to rent immediately upon approval. This beautiful and meticulous three bedroom 3 bath fully furnished condo is ready to move in.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewater
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201
1841 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1085 sqft
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102 Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
4533 Scarlet Loop
4533 Scarlet Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2171 sqft
Seven Oaks! - Property Id: 26375 Located within magnificent Seven oaks in the Bellafield sub-division, this majestic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, plus a den (can be use as a 4th Bedroom).
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31138 Harthorn Ct.
31138 Harthorn Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1603 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 on Cul-de-sac - Spacious 3/2 in a Cul-de-sac with no backyard neighbors and it is fully fenced in the gated community of Wrencrest! Large living/dining room with vaulted ceilings. Entire interior home has just been freshly painted.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE
29945 Playa Del Rey Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1184 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW !Beautiful townhouse in desirable gated Meadow Point Community of Covina Key! This End unit Townhome has 2brm/1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31151 CLARIDGE PLACE
31151 Claridge Place, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1178 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 .5 Bath Townhome features Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite in Kitchen, Tile throughout downstairs, Carpet up, Washer, Dryer, and Screened Patio with no backyard neighbors. No pets.
1 of 40
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Country Walk
30310 HATZ WAY
30310 Hatz Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated over 3000 sq. ft. home in the very desirable Wesley Chapel neighborhood of Country Walk. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office room and a large bonus room on the 2nd floor.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chapel Pines
30146 Rattana Court
30146 Rattana Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,292 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
3439 hickory hammock Loop
3439 Hickory Hammock Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2850 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom In resort living community! - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 3 car garage home w/large bonus room. Seven Oaks community offers a resort style clubhouse with water park... Excellent nearby shopping and restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Northwood
27512 Breakers Dr
27512 Breakers Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
3050 sqft
Beautiful two story home available for rent within the well kept neighborhood of Northwood. The home is close to the Tampa Premium outlets and the Wiregrass mall along with other commercial facilities and venues.
Similar Pages
Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel 3 BedroomsWesley Chapel Accessible ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments under $1,000Wesley Chapel Apartments under $1,100
Wesley Chapel Apartments with BalconyWesley Chapel Apartments with GarageWesley Chapel Apartments with GymWesley Chapel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWesley Chapel Apartments with ParkingWesley Chapel Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL