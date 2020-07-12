/
/
/
seven oaks
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:25 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Seven Oaks, Wesley Chapel, FL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
Contact for Availability
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
2645 Silvermoss Drive
2645 Silvermoss Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
2070 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
27417 SILVER THATCH DRIVE
27417 Silver Thatch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2643 sqft
Amazing POOL home in the GATED section of Seven Oaks with LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL and POOL CARE ALL INCLUDED! Don't miss this much sought after opportunity to rent a custom styled POOL home in a GATED and thriving community with lots of open floor
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4533 Scarlet Loop
4533 Scarlet Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2171 sqft
Seven Oaks! - Property Id: 26375 Located within magnificent Seven oaks in the Bellafield sub-division, this majestic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, plus a den (can be use as a 4th Bedroom).
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3439 hickory hammock Loop
3439 Hickory Hammock Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2850 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom In resort living community! - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 3 car garage home w/large bonus room. Seven Oaks community offers a resort style clubhouse with water park... Excellent nearby shopping and restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE
27525 Edenfield Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2606 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,606 SF home in the community of Seven Oaks. Entry of the home opens to a spacious living/dining combination. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and a large pantry.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2945 WILLOWLEAF LANE
2945 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1691 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with Loft in desirable gated community of Silverleaf in Seven Oaks. Corner unit, screened lanai. Great schools, walking distance to Advent Health Hospital and Wiregrass Mall. Highly rated schools.
1 of 24
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE
2947 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom, 1 car garage, 2 story townhome in the beautiful, gated Seven Oaks Subdivision. A light and bright end unit. Includes a covered and screened lanai.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
26924 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE
26924 Juniper Bay Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1706 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhome in Seven Oaks' Lakeside community. Situated on a lot overlooking a serene pond/wooded view, this home offers approximately 1700 square feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Seven Oaks
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
27 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
25 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,154
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
146 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
27512 Breakers Dr
27512 Breakers Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
3050 sqft
Beautiful two story home available for rent within the well kept neighborhood of Northwood. The home is close to the Tampa Premium outlets and the Wiregrass mall along with other commercial facilities and venues.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
27042 SILVERLEAF WAY
27042 Silverleaf Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3498 sqft
A MUST SEE!! Completely renovated, 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH, 3495 sqft, move in ready home. This property is located in the highly desirable Saddlebrook Village community.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26527 Castleview Way
26527 Castleview Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage townhouse in the gated community of The Bay at Cypress Creek. Beautiful wood floors throughout and the entire interior of the townhouse is in the process of being freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Seven Oaks
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
39 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,016
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
27 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
25018 Bristlecone Ct
25018 Bristlecone Court, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3000 sqft
Property description a 5 bedroom 3 bath 3500 sqft executive home on a half acre corner lot that is fence. Has a caged pool with a spillover spa. Newly remodeled with high ceilings and a toasty fireplace.
