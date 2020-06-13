86 Apartments for rent in Zephyrhills, FL

/
Verified
1 of 32
8 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
1 of 6
City Of Zephyrhills
1 Unit Available
5552 8th St
5552 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE Downtown Zhills 2BR/1BA! Laminate Wood Floors, NO APPLICATION FEE! - Laminate Wood Floors Throughout the Main Living Area and Bedrooms. Front Porch w/Utility Shed Out Back for Storage.
1 of 8
Moores
1 Unit Available
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.
1 of 1
Moores
1 Unit Available
4932 4th St.,
4932 4th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5817311)
1 of 30
Moores
1 Unit Available
38955 C Ave
38955 C Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
1040 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 1bed/1bath duplex. Walk into a spacious open floor plan. Nice cabinets and counter tops. In Zephyrhills near shops, and restaurants.
1 of 28
Moores
1 Unit Available
38949 C Ave
38949 C Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
1040 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 1bed/1bath duplex. Walk into a spacious open floor plan. Nice cabinets and counter tops. In Zephyrhills near shops, and restaurants.
1 of 11
Moores
1 Unit Available
4851 16th St
4851 16th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Tons of space in 1300 square foot duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Contact Lauren for a private tour. 727 24O. 6212. Text for quickest response.
1 of 9
Crestview Hills
1 Unit Available
7608 MERCHANTVILLE CIRCLE
7608 Merchantville Circle, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
This nice 1350 hdt sq ft home is located in a quiet community and features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features light cream appliances, oak cabinets, eating space, breakfast bar and opens to the family room.
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
6116 9th Street
6116 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex - Two bedroom 1 bath duplex with screened pation and fenced back yard. Close to schools and shopping. (RLNE5756665)
1 of 4
Moores
1 Unit Available
4825 9th St
4825 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1079 sqft
Cute, 2/2 split plan with w/d connections in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful new flooring.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.
1 of 9
1 Unit Available
38313 FIR AVENUE
38313 Fir Avenue, Zephyrhills South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath open kitchen concept with bonus room and closed in porch with wood and tile flooring. Large fenced in corner lot. On a quit dead-end street. Small shed on property.
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
Verified
1 of 27
9 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 54
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2447 sqft
5 Bedroom in Epperson Ranch South !!! - This 5 bedroom, 2 1/5 bathroom Epperson Ranch South home is amazing! This is the community with the amazing lagoon pool !!! 100/100 high speed internet is included with your rent and SO MUCH MORE !!!! Sorry
1 of 24
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
34023 Pickford Ct
34023 Pickford Court, Pasadena Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2080 sqft
Limited Promotional Offer 1/2 Off First Months Rent if leased by 7/30/2020!!!Gorgeous 4/ 2 home located in the highly desirable community of Oak Creek! Warm and inviting from the moment you step into the foyer that embraces this open floor plan with
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
37216 GRASSY HILL LANE
37216 Grassy Hill Lane, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. MOVE IN READY -- NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW HOT WATER HEATER, NEW BLINDS. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. SPACIOUS OPEN GREATROOM FLOOR PLAN.
Verified
1 of 33
48 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 48
$
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Verified
1 of 28
$
9 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
1 of 3
Chapel Pines
1 Unit Available
30146 Rattana Court
30146 Rattana Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
17962 Villa Creek Drive
17962 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1175 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded 2/2 in New Tampa! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit (1175 sq ft) with brand new SAMSUNG appliances including refrigerator with ice maker, glass top range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave.
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
28546 Tranquil Lake Circle
28546 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2319 sqft
Sophisticated 3BR/2.5BA Townhome at the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful Almost NEW, upscale, townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Maintenance free, Lawn service included.
