pasco county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM
251 Apartments for rent in Pasco County, FL📍
28 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
5 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
11 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
8 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
3 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$650
1 Bedroom
$729
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
23 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
36 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
8 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
36 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
8 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,233
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
2 Units Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
135 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
25 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
71 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
10 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
4 Units Available
Willow Lake
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
18 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Contact for Availability
Seven Oaks
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
1 Unit Available
The Oaks at River Ridge
10944 KENMORE DRIVE
10944 Kenmore Drive, River Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1435 sqft
The Oaks of River Ridge and the highly rated River Ridge school system. Community POOL included. Great modern home with three bedrooms, two full baths, with a rear preserve view. tile flooring & carpeting, split plan master bedroom & bath.
1 Unit Available
39628 KEITHS CIRCLE
39628 Keiths Circle, Zephyrhills North, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home is now available. Located in the 55+, community of Sundance. There is a 2 person occupancy limit. Both occupants must be at least 55 years of age and must be approved by the HOA.
1 Unit Available
Holiday Hill Estates
10903 BRIDLETON ROAD
10903 Bridleton Road, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1198 sqft
STUNNING 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 Car Garage and a BONUS ROOM! It's been recently renovated with new cabinetry, appliances, and fresh paint! It features tile floor throughout the home, no carpet! The sun room has been fully enclosed and
1 Unit Available
Tuscano at Suncoast
1610 Raena Drive
1610 Raena Drive, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
972 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Resort Style Living, very nice 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 868 SF Condo is located on the 3rd floor in the gated community of Tuscano at Suncoast Crossings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Pasco County area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Lakeland have apartments for rent.
