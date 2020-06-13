31 Apartments for rent in Dade City, FL📍
Dade City is a real Floridian treasure -- and we're not talking gold doubloons! The small city is well-known for its restaurants, antique stores and annual festivals. Just a few minutes from the Tampa Airport, there are plenty of lakes, rolling hills and beautiful views to draw visitors or new residents in Dade. As of 2010 Dade City had a population of 6,437 and covered about 3.4 miles -- about half a square mile of that being water.
Are you planning to move to Dade City? Then get ready for some great weather! You can also expect to see plenty of apartment homes for rent. Here are some things to keep in mind as you begin your apartment search in Dade City.
When to Move
Dade City enjoys the typical Florida climate, which many would say is always perfect. But, when you have to make a big move you might want to give some consideration to the heat and humidity of summer. It might not bee too much fun to move your couch or bedroom set up a couple of flights of stairs in the middle of August! However, if you're moving from a colder climate you might not care as long as you get to swim in the pool in December!
Give Yourself Some Time Are you wondering where to begin your search? Well, worry no more. If you want to get an apartment that best suits your needs, give yourself three weeks to carry out a search. It gives you ample time to view all of the available apartments before choosing any specific one. Consider the social amenities within the apartments. Remember that amenities like shopping malls, schools, gas stations and hospitals nearby are essential. Determine how close, or how far, from these things you are willing to be. What Do You Need? Apartments rates vary based on several factors such as their size, location and amenities. If you can get by with a one bedroom apartment, you will save some money. When moving to Dade City, some items are a must. Most landlords will require the usual documents such as your ID, bank statements, letter of employment and references. Sometimes you will have to endure a credit check, and sometimes even a background check. Just be sure you are prepared with the documents you have and be ready to pay some fees for the credit check.
Dade city has many neighborhoods and subdivisions with a variety of housing options from one bedroom apartments to three bedroom homes. Here are a few to get you started!
Dade City Heights: This is where the action is and where you'll want to look for rentals if you like convenience. The area around Meridian and 7th Street has tons of local restaurants like Lunch on Limoges, The Garden Cafe and the fun Beef 'O' Brady's pub and grill.
21st Street: This neighborhood lies mostly north of Main Avenue. It is a bit away from the hustle and bustle of the center but still has access to some restaurants like the La Pequena Mexican restaurant, and it's easy to get to Route 301 from here if you have to commute via Route 578.
Orange Lake: Located on the southeastern edge of town, this area is dominated by the Pasco County Fairgrounds, John's Burks Memorial Park and the Dade City Raceway. If you don't like the noise, you may not want to be looking in this area!
Shadowlawn and West View Lawn: These two neighborhoods are in the southern part of town and straddle Route 301. Similar to downtown, there are a lot of amenities nearby. It's easy to get to all the fast food you could want such as Taco Bell, Wendy's and KFC, plus the Walmart and the Winn-Dixie are located here.
If you favor public transportation, Dade City has you covered with a couple of local bus routes (numbers 30 and 31) via Pasco County Public Transportation. For drivers, the Dade City offers great access to major roads and is less than hour away from Lakeland or Tampa.
Besides the Kumquat Festival, the city provides year-round opportunities for residents to get out and have some fun with each other. There is the Church Street Christmas and the Country Christmas Stroll during the holidays, plus a bicycle race known as the Battle of Brilliance. Because the weather is almost always terrific, there is a "Classic Car Cruise-In" on the first Saturday of each month.