Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Dade City, FL

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37645 Hendley Ave
37645 Henley Avenue, Dade City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Historic District 2BR/1BA Home Built For Quiet Dade City Living Close to All Downtown Restaurants & Shops! - Beautiful Dade City 2 BR/1BA Home with Laminate Wood Floors, HUGE Fenced In Backyard, Central AC, Large Kitchen, and Updated Appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
37216 GRASSY HILL LANE
37216 Grassy Hill Lane, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. MOVE IN READY -- NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW HOT WATER HEATER, NEW BLINDS. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. SPACIOUS OPEN GREATROOM FLOOR PLAN.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Victory
1 Unit Available
38316 HAMPTON AVENUE
38316 Hampton Avenue, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$915
875 sqft
***RENT BY JULY 1 AND SAVE $550 ($300 CASH CARD & $250 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT + 2 FREE MONTHS OF CABLE/INTERNET/WIFI.
Results within 5 miles of Dade City

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
12613 Curley St
12613 Curley Street, San Antonio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
851 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! HIGHLY DESIRED and NEWLY RENOVATED - FRESH PAINT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETRY, NEW BATH VANITY AND NEW FRIDGE! This wonderful 2 bedroom apartment is perfectly nestled in quiet San Antonio - right off of Curley Street!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Crestview Hills
1 Unit Available
7608 MERCHANTVILLE CIRCLE
7608 Merchantville Circle, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
This nice 1350 hdt sq ft home is located in a quiet community and features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features light cream appliances, oak cabinets, eating space, breakfast bar and opens to the family room.
Results within 10 miles of Dade City
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4932 4th St.,
4932 4th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5817311)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
7646 Armonk Ln
7646 Armonk Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Please call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and showing instructions. HOME AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 2020. This home is in the highly sought after community of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moores
1 Unit Available
38955 C Ave
38955 C Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
1040 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 1bed/1bath duplex. Walk into a spacious open floor plan. Nice cabinets and counter tops. In Zephyrhills near shops, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moores
1 Unit Available
38949 C Ave
38949 C Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
1040 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 1bed/1bath duplex. Walk into a spacious open floor plan. Nice cabinets and counter tops. In Zephyrhills near shops, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6911 Sotra St
6911 Sotra Street, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1979 sqft
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Single family home located in Bridgewater of Pasco County! This home features a great floor plan with a formal living / dining room combo, open kitchen with center island overlooking family room, spacious master bedroom with

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eloian
1 Unit Available
30929 Eloian Dr
30929 Eloian Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath + Bonus room home. Feels like you live in the country yet close to everything in Wesley Chapel/Zephyrhills with mature shade trees scattered throughout this massive yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
34023 Pickford Ct
34023 Pickford Court, Pasadena Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2080 sqft
Limited Promotional Offer 1/2 Off First Months Rent if leased by 7/30/2020!!!Gorgeous 4/ 2 home located in the highly desirable community of Oak Creek! Warm and inviting from the moment you step into the foyer that embraces this open floor plan with

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29547 Benjamin Dr
29547 Benjamin Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
684 sqft
Beautiful Semi-furnished 2 bedroom/1 bath corner lot home. Furnished the home is $1,200, Unfurnished its $1,000. This wonderful home offers spacious bedrooms and a very bright living area. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4851 16th St
4851 16th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Tons of space in 1300 square foot duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Contact Lauren for a private tour. 727 24O. 6212. Text for quickest response.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP
30832 Summer Sun Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1672 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. DISCLOSURE: One or more photo(s) was virtually staged. Exclusive living awaits in this single story, one year young home in the new Epperson Crystal Lagoon community.

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
0 Unit Available
3136 Kresterbrooke Lane
3136 Kresterbrooke Lane, Zephyrhills, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3136 Kresterbrooke Lane Available 06/15/20 NEEDING A FOUR BEDROOM? - This attractive home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage. It was constructed in 2018, and is located in the Hidden River Subdivision in Zephyrhills.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chapel Pines
1 Unit Available
30146 Rattana Court
30146 Rattana Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2447 sqft
5 Bedroom in Epperson Ranch South !!! - This 5 bedroom, 2 1/5 bathroom Epperson Ranch South home is amazing! This is the community with the amazing lagoon pool !!! 100/100 high speed internet is included with your rent and SO MUCH MORE !!!! Sorry

Median Rent in Dade City

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dade City is $744, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $927.
Studio
$652
1 Bed
$744
2 Beds
$927
3+ Beds
$1,225
City GuideDade City
Dade City, Florida is home to the annual Dade City Kumquat Festival -- the biggest, most distinctive event in eastern Pasco County!

Dade City is a real Floridian treasure -- and we're not talking gold doubloons! The small city is well-known for its restaurants, antique stores and annual festivals. Just a few minutes from the Tampa Airport, there are plenty of lakes, rolling hills and beautiful views to draw visitors or new residents in Dade. As of 2010 Dade City had a population of 6,437 and covered about 3.4 miles -- about half a square mile of that being water.

Moving to Dade City

Are you planning to move to Dade City? Then get ready for some great weather! You can also expect to see plenty of apartment homes for rent. Here are some things to keep in mind as you begin your apartment search in Dade City.

When to Move

Dade City enjoys the typical Florida climate, which many would say is always perfect. But, when you have to make a big move you might want to give some consideration to the heat and humidity of summer. It might not bee too much fun to move your couch or bedroom set up a couple of flights of stairs in the middle of August! However, if you're moving from a colder climate you might not care as long as you get to swim in the pool in December!

Give Yourself Some Time Are you wondering where to begin your search? Well, worry no more. If you want to get an apartment that best suits your needs, give yourself three weeks to carry out a search. It gives you ample time to view all of the available apartments before choosing any specific one. Consider the social amenities within the apartments. Remember that amenities like shopping malls, schools, gas stations and hospitals nearby are essential. Determine how close, or how far, from these things you are willing to be. What Do You Need? Apartments rates vary based on several factors such as their size, location and amenities. If you can get by with a one bedroom apartment, you will save some money. When moving to Dade City, some items are a must. Most landlords will require the usual documents such as your ID, bank statements, letter of employment and references. Sometimes you will have to endure a credit check, and sometimes even a background check. Just be sure you are prepared with the documents you have and be ready to pay some fees for the credit check.

Neighborhoods of Dade City

Dade city has many neighborhoods and subdivisions with a variety of housing options from one bedroom apartments to three bedroom homes. Here are a few to get you started!

Dade City Heights: This is where the action is and where you'll want to look for rentals if you like convenience. The area around Meridian and 7th Street has tons of local restaurants like Lunch on Limoges, The Garden Cafe and the fun Beef 'O' Brady's pub and grill.

21st Street: This neighborhood lies mostly north of Main Avenue. It is a bit away from the hustle and bustle of the center but still has access to some restaurants like the La Pequena Mexican restaurant, and it's easy to get to Route 301 from here if you have to commute via Route 578.

Orange Lake: Located on the southeastern edge of town, this area is dominated by the Pasco County Fairgrounds, John's Burks Memorial Park and the Dade City Raceway. If you don't like the noise, you may not want to be looking in this area!

Shadowlawn and West View Lawn: These two neighborhoods are in the southern part of town and straddle Route 301. Similar to downtown, there are a lot of amenities nearby. It's easy to get to all the fast food you could want such as Taco Bell, Wendy's and KFC, plus the Walmart and the Winn-Dixie are located here.

Living in Dade City

If you favor public transportation, Dade City has you covered with a couple of local bus routes (numbers 30 and 31) via Pasco County Public Transportation. For drivers, the Dade City offers great access to major roads and is less than hour away from Lakeland or Tampa.

Besides the Kumquat Festival, the city provides year-round opportunities for residents to get out and have some fun with each other. There is the Church Street Christmas and the Country Christmas Stroll during the holidays, plus a bicycle race known as the Battle of Brilliance. Because the weather is almost always terrific, there is a "Classic Car Cruise-In" on the first Saturday of each month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dade City?
In Dade City, the median rent is $652 for a studio, $744 for a 1-bedroom, $927 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,225 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dade City, check out our monthly Dade City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dade City?
Some of the colleges located in the Dade City area include Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Polk State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dade City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dade City from include Tampa, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Brandon.

