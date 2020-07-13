Apartment List
FL
wesley chapel
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:34 AM

181 Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wesley Chapel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
28 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
25 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,154
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
Contact for Availability
Seven Oaks
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
30046 Granda Hills Court
30046 Granda Hills Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1184 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029911 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek Manor
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewater
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Wesley Pointe
6051 WHITE SAILS DRIVE
6051 White Sail Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1395 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Beautiful 4Bed/2Bath home in the GATED community of Wesley Pointe. Newly upgraded floors and fully fenced yard for your privacy. Master bedroom and bathroom is downstairs, 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1433 SEDGWICK DRIVE
1433 Sedgwick Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1401 sqft
Well maintained three (3) bedrooms, two and a half (2.5) bathrooms townhome in gated community in Meadow Pointe.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
27417 SILVER THATCH DRIVE
27417 Silver Thatch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2643 sqft
Amazing POOL home in the GATED section of Seven Oaks with LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL and POOL CARE ALL INCLUDED! Don't miss this much sought after opportunity to rent a custom styled POOL home in a GATED and thriving community with lots of open floor

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31404 Philmar Ln
31404 Philmar Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1598 sqft
Meadow Pointe Heatherstone Community beautiful 3/2 with 1598 Sq.Ft. is ready for a new Tenant. Neutral colors through out spacious living room with high volume and vaulted ceilings, open layout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201
1841 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1085 sqft
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102 Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
4533 Scarlet Loop
4533 Scarlet Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2171 sqft
Seven Oaks! - Property Id: 26375 Located within magnificent Seven oaks in the Bellafield sub-division, this majestic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, plus a den (can be use as a 4th Bedroom).

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31138 Harthorn Ct.
31138 Harthorn Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1603 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 on Cul-de-sac - Spacious 3/2 in a Cul-de-sac with no backyard neighbors and it is fully fenced in the gated community of Wrencrest! Large living/dining room with vaulted ceilings. Entire interior home has just been freshly painted.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
3439 hickory hammock Loop
3439 Hickory Hammock Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2850 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom In resort living community! - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 3 car garage home w/large bonus room. Seven Oaks community offers a resort style clubhouse with water park... Excellent nearby shopping and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Northwood
27512 Breakers Dr
27512 Breakers Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
3050 sqft
Beautiful two story home available for rent within the well kept neighborhood of Northwood. The home is close to the Tampa Premium outlets and the Wiregrass mall along with other commercial facilities and venues.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewater
7334 PARKERSBURG DRIVE
7334 Parkersburg Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1831 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home with 1,831 square feet. When you walk in your eyes are drawn immediately to the open floor plan which is great for entertaining.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31141 SHAKER CIRCLE
31141 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1722 sqft
This great 3 bedroom 2 bath villa with over 1700sf is located in Meadow Pointe 03. This home has conservation and pond view from master bedroom and living area. Lawn care included in rental price.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Saddlebrook Village West
27042 SILVERLEAF WAY
27042 Silverleaf Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3498 sqft
A MUST SEE!! Completely renovated, 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH, 3495 sqft, move in ready home. This property is located in the highly desirable Saddlebrook Village community.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
8356 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2772 sqft
Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Ashley Pines
30944 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE
30944 Temple Stand Ave, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1678 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Ashley Pines.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE
27525 Edenfield Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2606 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,606 SF home in the community of Seven Oaks. Entry of the home opens to a spacious living/dining combination. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and a large pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Saddlebrook
29459 HOLLY COURT
29459 Holly Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2689 sqft
Under Construction. Back on Market! Be the first to call this house, HOME! Built by Smith Custom Homes in beautiful Saddlebrook. 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, PLUS Office, PLUS Loft/Bonus Room with Golf Course View. Office downstairs with all bedrooms up.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4146 BRANCHSIDE LANE
4146 Branchside Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home with NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, well maintained landscaping awaits a new Tenant. Currently occupied with tenant and must give a 15 day notice to vacate.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1881 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1673 sqft
Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage.
City Guide for Wesley Chapel, FL

Located in the shadow of Tampa Bay, Wesley Chapel, Florida offers all the big city amenities, including two major regional malls, yet it's also rural enough for horseback riding and hiking.

As part of the Tampa Bay area, Wesley Chapel has a lot going for it. With a population of 44,092 (2010 Census), it's got a sophisticated city center with two mega malls, The Shops at Wiregrass and The Grove. Yet, once you get outside the commercial district, you'll find a funky rural vibe in many of the neighborhoods. In fact, don't be surprised if you see locals on horseback in places like Palm Cove, a neighborhood that's within walking distance of city amenities. With its beautiful parks and nature preserves, Wesley Chapel may seem like a great place to relax (and it is), but it's also a thriving little metropolis that's right in the shadow of big city Tampa, which is just half an hour away. You'll find a thriving business community chock-full of nationally-known realtors (hey, it's Florida), banks, retailers and service providers, but there's still an underlying casual vibe that's incredibly rewarding if you're used to a bustling big city environment. It's a place where you can have a rich full life, with time to breathe along the way. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wesley Chapel, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wesley Chapel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

