cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM
92 Cheap Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
$
Seven Oaks
Contact for Availability
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Alvarez Acres
1 Unit Available
1936 CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
1936 Cypress Creek Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1840 sqft
Rent this completely updated renovated 1 bedroom 2 story 1 bathroom Duplex! new paint, new wood/vinyl floors, new carpet upstairs, handyman special, minor repairs needed, bad credit ok! Great place to park a work tuck, boat, RV , landscaper etc!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Saddlebrook Condo
1 Unit Available
29300 BAY HOLLOW DRIVE
29300 Bay Hollow Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
832 sqft
Adorable resort condo located on the 16th hole of the famous Saddlebrook Golf Course. This 1 bed/1 bath condo is spacious with a large open great room plan. It has a covered lanai and beautiful view of the golf course.
Results within 1 mile of Wesley Chapel
1 of 17
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3406 Red Rock Dr
3406 Red Rock Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1508 sqft
GATED IN STAGECOACH VILLAGE COMMUNITY! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. Stagecoach Community offers Pool, Playground, Recreation Building and much more!! GREAT FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES FORMAL LIVING ROOM & FORMAL DINING ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Wesley Chapel
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunters Green
13 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Tampa Palms
12 Units Available
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
12613 Curley St
12613 Curley Street, San Antonio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
851 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! HIGHLY DESIRED and NEWLY RENOVATED - FRESH PAINT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETRY, NEW BATH VANITY AND NEW FRIDGE! This wonderful 2 bedroom apartment is perfectly nestled in quiet San Antonio - right off of Curley Street!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4851 16th St
4851 16th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Tons of space in 1300 square foot duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Contact Lauren for a private tour. 727 24O. 6212. Text for quickest response.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4932 4th St.,
4932 4th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5817311)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
17112 Carrington Park Drive Unit 930
17112 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1br/1ba Condo in The Jade at Tampa Palms - This spacious 1BR/1BA condo is located in the nice community of The Jade at Tampa Palms. The condo unit was just painted and has new carpet and tile.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paradise Lakes
1 Unit Available
1735 Cupecoy Cir L10
1735 Cupecoy Cir L10, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio in Paradise, full kitchen, W/D - Property Id: 259603 Beautiful completely remodeled studio Full Kitchen, WD in unit, in Tampa's premier nudist resort with tennis courts, 5 pools, hot tubs, night club, restaurants, poolside
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18108 Villa Creek Dr
18108 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
967 sqft
A two bedroom one bath 2 story condo with vaulted ceilings. This property has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom as well as a balcony. The community has a fitness center, club house and a pool. This gated community is built around a large lake.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Of Zephyrhills
1 Unit Available
5552 8th St
5552 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE Downtown Zhills 2BR/1BA! Laminate Wood Floors, NO APPLICATION FEE! - Laminate Wood Floors Throughout the Main Living Area and Bedrooms. Front Porch w/Utility Shed Out Back for Storage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
17979 Villa Creek Drive
17979 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
951 sqft
V niceV safe V clean Almost everything you want its all here Greetings Very Roomy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 951 sf Second floor so no worries about noise from up stairs... Privet satires .....all the floor porcelain ..... swimming pool...
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT
16236 Saint Michelle Court, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
1092 sqft
Very spacious and rarely available one bedroom one bath condo. Located in the heart of New Tampa, Promenade at Tampa Palms is a secure gated community, close to everything, with YMCA next door.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
18191 Bridle Club Drive - 16-18191
18191 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
788 sqft
Credit score of 650 or higher needed to qualify. Non-refundable $100 application fee per each adult. First month rent and at least one full month rent as security deposit, but it might be higher depending on your credit history.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
18001 RICHMOND PLACE DRIVE
18001 Richmond Place Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1011 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths Condo located in Tampa with 1083 sq ft. of living space Gated Community in Tampa Palms area with pool, gym, playground, tennis, volleyball, and car wash facility.
1 of 5
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6116 9th Street
6116 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex - Two bedroom 1 bath duplex with screened pation and fenced back yard. Close to schools and shopping. (RLNE5756665)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
17108 Carrington Park Drive
17108 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd floor - no Patio Condominium
