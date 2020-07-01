All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated January 10 2020 at 1:46 AM

31143 CLARIDGE PLACE

31143 Claridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

31143 Claridge Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gated Community in New Tampa. 2015 Townhome with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,559 sf. Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Cabinets, eat in space in kitchen, lots of storage and full size washer and dryer. Living Room/Dining Room Combo with half bath for guests on first floor. Master bedroom located on 2nd floor and large enough for queen size bed, his and her closets. Master bath features, double sinks, walk-n-shower, tiled floor to ceiling. Designer tile thru-out home. Townhome within minutes to Wiregrass Shopping Center, Advent Hospital, USF and the New Premier Outlet Mall. Rent includes, water, garbage and lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE have any available units?
31143 CLARIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
31143 CLARIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31143 CLARIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

