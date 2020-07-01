31143 CLARIDGE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Gated Community in New Tampa. 2015 Townhome with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,559 sf. Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Cabinets, eat in space in kitchen, lots of storage and full size washer and dryer. Living Room/Dining Room Combo with half bath for guests on first floor. Master bedroom located on 2nd floor and large enough for queen size bed, his and her closets. Master bath features, double sinks, walk-n-shower, tiled floor to ceiling. Designer tile thru-out home. Townhome within minutes to Wiregrass Shopping Center, Advent Hospital, USF and the New Premier Outlet Mall. Rent includes, water, garbage and lawn maintenance.