1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:36 PM
1 of 21
1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE
1325 Lyonshire Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1325 Lyonshire Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated kitchen with Stainless Steel and Granite, New Paint, New Carpet, New AC, and New Roof. Large screened Lanai. Washer/Dryer on the second floor for easy bedroom access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Wesley Chapel, FL
.
What amenities does 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel
.
Does 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1325 LYONSHIRE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
