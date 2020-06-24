702 Promenade Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This 1-bedroom condo is located in the gated community of Island Place on Harbour Island. This is an "end unit" with windows on three sides letting in lots of natural light and combined with the open floor-plan and volume it feels very spacious. Sliders from the great room lead to the front balcony with views over the pond and fountains. The kitchen is equipped with a glass-top range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. The bedroom has a walk-in closet with custom fitted shelving and access to a full bathroom with a large step-in shower. Other features of this home include a deep 1-car garage, full sized washer and dryer and blinds and ceiling fans. The Island Place Condos have a beautiful resort-style community clubhouse with swimming pool, weight room, and tennis courts. Harbour Island is located in downtown Tampa and close to the downtown business district, restaurants and entertainment.



Small pets OK. Vehicles must be registered at $25 per vehicle and $25 per Access Card. The rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have a poor rental history.



