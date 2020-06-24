All apartments in Tampa
702 Promenade Place
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:22 PM

702 Promenade Place

702 Promenade Pl · No Longer Available
Location

702 Promenade Pl, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
See the Video Property Tour

This 1-bedroom condo is located in the gated community of Island Place on Harbour Island. This is an "end unit" with windows on three sides letting in lots of natural light and combined with the open floor-plan and volume it feels very spacious. Sliders from the great room lead to the front balcony with views over the pond and fountains. The kitchen is equipped with a glass-top range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. The bedroom has a walk-in closet with custom fitted shelving and access to a full bathroom with a large step-in shower. Other features of this home include a deep 1-car garage, full sized washer and dryer and blinds and ceiling fans. The Island Place Condos have a beautiful resort-style community clubhouse with swimming pool, weight room, and tennis courts. Harbour Island is located in downtown Tampa and close to the downtown business district, restaurants and entertainment.

Small pets OK. Vehicles must be registered at $25 per vehicle and $25 per Access Card. The rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have a poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Promenade Place have any available units?
702 Promenade Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Promenade Place have?
Some of 702 Promenade Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Promenade Place currently offering any rent specials?
702 Promenade Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Promenade Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Promenade Place is pet friendly.
Does 702 Promenade Place offer parking?
Yes, 702 Promenade Place offers parking.
Does 702 Promenade Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Promenade Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Promenade Place have a pool?
Yes, 702 Promenade Place has a pool.
Does 702 Promenade Place have accessible units?
No, 702 Promenade Place does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Promenade Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Promenade Place has units with dishwashers.
