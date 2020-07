Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Tampa Home - You are viewing a spacious 2 bed, 2 bath Tampa home. This home boasts harwood and hardwood styled tiles throughout, washer/dryer in home, and a fenced in back yard. Not to mention the proximity to shopping and major roadways this home has it all. Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long.



(RLNE5914524)