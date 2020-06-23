All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

6604 S Mascotte St

6604 S Mascotte St · No Longer Available
Location

6604 S Mascotte St, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Peaceful 3BR/1.5BA Bungalow in Quiet South Tampa Enclave - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

No need to be cramped in South Tampa! Spread out in this exceptionally large and detached bungalow in quiet South Tampa enclave, with over 1,600 sqft of renovated living space to enjoy. Home features 3 spacious bedrooms, master walk-in closet, and 1.5 bathrooms. Eat-in kitchen has island plus room for table, opens to large family room and large dining room. Additional spaces: office/flex room and large laundry/utility room. Desirable Robinson school area. Quick access to downtown and beach park.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1516718?accessKey=5cf9

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Jared with Rent Solutions at 607-242-8186.

(RLNE4911706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 S Mascotte St have any available units?
6604 S Mascotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6604 S Mascotte St have?
Some of 6604 S Mascotte St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 S Mascotte St currently offering any rent specials?
6604 S Mascotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 S Mascotte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6604 S Mascotte St is pet friendly.
Does 6604 S Mascotte St offer parking?
No, 6604 S Mascotte St does not offer parking.
Does 6604 S Mascotte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 S Mascotte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 S Mascotte St have a pool?
No, 6604 S Mascotte St does not have a pool.
Does 6604 S Mascotte St have accessible units?
No, 6604 S Mascotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 S Mascotte St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6604 S Mascotte St does not have units with dishwashers.
