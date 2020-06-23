6604 S Mascotte St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Peaceful 3BR/1.5BA Bungalow in Quiet South Tampa Enclave - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



No need to be cramped in South Tampa! Spread out in this exceptionally large and detached bungalow in quiet South Tampa enclave, with over 1,600 sqft of renovated living space to enjoy. Home features 3 spacious bedrooms, master walk-in closet, and 1.5 bathrooms. Eat-in kitchen has island plus room for table, opens to large family room and large dining room. Additional spaces: office/flex room and large laundry/utility room. Desirable Robinson school area. Quick access to downtown and beach park.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1516718?accessKey=5cf9



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Jared with Rent Solutions at 607-242-8186.



(RLNE4911706)