Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM
148 Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL📍
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
557 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
557 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the highly desirable Tierre Verde. This unit boasts a huge great room and a large dining area that flows off from the open kitchen.
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
106 1ST STREET E
106 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
790 sqft
Welcome to the Villages at Tierra Verde!This waterfront retreat is conveniently located near prime beaches, delicious dining and fun attractions.
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
719 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
Tierra 1 is a Waterfront Community with Dock, Boat Slips, Pool, Clubroom and Tennis. This beautifully updated Condo with Tennis View has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The corner unit allows natural light throughout the space.
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
103 1ST STREET E
103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL.
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY
1101 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
Just Listed: This Beautiful and Updated town home on the Island of Tierra Verde features 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1515 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1515 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
830 sqft
COME AND RELAX AT THIS TIERRA VERDE 2 BED 2 BATH WATERFRONT SHORT TERM RENTAL. WANDERER RESEDENCES HAS COMMUNITY DOCK WHICH HAS GRILLS NEXT TO THE LARGE POOL AND SPA, TENNIS COURTS, CAR WASH, COMMUNITY ROOM WITH POOL TABLE, GYM, AND LAUNDRY FACILITY.
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
401 MADEIRA CIRCLE
401 Madeira Circle, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1585 sqft
Tierra Verde Town home. Palms of Tierra is a waterfront community with heated pool and spa, tennis courts and fitness center. This nicely updated town home has three bedrooms and three full baths.
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1109 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1109 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1918 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 1/2 bath Pelican Isle townhome situated in Tierra Verde directly across the street from downtown Tierra Verde and only minutes away from the spectacular Fort DeSoto Beaches.
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1581 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1581 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Beautiful townhouse overlooking Tampa Bay. Includes garage, 2 additional parking spaces, boat slip w/ lift, located on the beautiful islands of Tierra Verde. Just outside your door is an 18 mile biking or walking path.
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
795 COLLANY ROAD
795 Collany Road, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2786 sqft
EXPERIENCE THIS LEASING OPPORTUNITY IN SUNSET POINTE AT COLLANY KEY. This exclusive gated Gulf Front community is located on deed restricted island of Tierra Verde. This 3 bed/3.5 baths has waterfront views, mesmerizing sunsets and a private beach.
Results within 1 mile of Tierra Verde
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6295 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6295 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,013
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium Property. This newly remodeled one bedroom/1.5 bath condo in Bahia Del Mar is the perfect place to get away from it all.
Vina Del Mar Island
1 Unit Available
261 N JULIA CIRCLE
261 North Julia Circle, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1590 sqft
This home is in a great location in St Pete Beach and it has a whole lot of space! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A formal dining room and spacious living room. The large kitchen opens up to a family room for entertaining.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1140 sqft
This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom Vista Verde East condo overlooks the fairway of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by the Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club. The condo boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and a private balcony.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6020 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
Fabulous, light and bright, 1st floor villa in Vista Verde West with tons of updates and amenities. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to kick back and soak up some Florida sunshine.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6141 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6141 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1145 sqft
This 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde North condo, located on the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation. It is a convenient first floor unit.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6105 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6105 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Large, sunny 2 bedroom/2 bath with den Club Bahia condo in Building 17. Beautiful water views from three balconies. Sun, fun and a good time will be had by all. Take advantage of everything Florida has to offer.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
5900 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
This top-notch, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde West condo, located on the 8th green of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6372 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Spectacular waterfront views from all rooms and balconies in Palma del Mar condo set on the beautiful island of Isla del Sol.
Pass-a-Grille Beach
1 Unit Available
2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY
2606 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
600 sqft
Just minute from the sand and sun. Walk-able neighborhood, great for biking, and grilling. Pets are allowed with additional fees. Easy access to the beach, that is famous for its exclusivity and powder sand.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6077 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1075 sqft
The perfect Florida vacation will be had by all in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde East villa on Isla del Sol. Located on the southernmost tip of St.
Pass-a-Grille Beach
1 Unit Available
709 GULF WAY
709 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
722 sqft
THIS IS WHAT FLORIDA VACATIONS WERE MEANT TO BE! Newly Remodeled Lush Florida Living.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6357 BAHIA DEL MAR BLVD
6357 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
780 sqft
Very rare opportunity to live in beautiful Isla Del Sol, in this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit. This property is well appointed with furniture and décor. It can be rented with the with the furniture and the décor is optional.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIR
6081 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
This warm and inviting, 2 bedroom/2 bath corner unit in Bahia Vista is a long term stay on Isla del Sol. This unit is available for 6 month's May 15- October 20.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6291 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6291 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
890 sqft
Enjoy island life in this beautiful waterfront Condo in Bahia Del Mar. Relax and enjoy ocean breezes with captivating sunrise/sunsets from your balcony.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tierra Verde rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,680.
Some of the colleges located in the Tierra Verde area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tierra Verde from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
