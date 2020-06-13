Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

141 Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
704 Falkirk Avenue
704 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,539
1348 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2216 Whitney Place
2216 Whitney Place, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1353 sqft
Newly Renovated Valrico Home on Quiet Street Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Falkirk Avenue
607 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1180 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Featherock
1 Unit Available
426 Bonnieview Drive
426 Bonnie View Dr, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1036 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,036 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2806 Colewood Ln
2806 Colewood Lane, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3517 sqft
Please call Christopher Skoff at 727-260-3208.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4008 Highgate Drive
4008 Highgate Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2178 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2503 BONTERRA BOULEVARD
2503 Bonterra Boulevard, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2540 sqft
Very nice executive-style home in gated community is available for immediate move in. The double door entry opens to the living and dining rooms. This home has four bedrooms and three full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2304 FAIRWAY ESTATES COURT
2304 Fairway Estates Court, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3246 sqft
Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this Luxury Golf Course frontage Pool home. This property was built for entertaining with a large pool deck overlooking Buckhorn Golf Course.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3410 DRAGON VIEW COURT
3410 Dragon View Court, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
Enjoy living in this nicely maintained Gated community in Kings Mill. 3bed/2.5bath townhome with a nice open floor plan including great room, dining room, pass thru kitchen & 1/2 bath on bottom floor with plenty of natural light and storage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3306 SPY TOWER COURT
3306 Spy Tower Court, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1560 sqft
Tastefully decorated former builders model townhome in the perfect location. Well maintained and loaded with upgrades this home is ready to go.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2213 PARKWOOD DRIVE
2213 Parkwood Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1870 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
STOP LOOKING! This 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage POOL home in a highly sought after Valrico community has it all.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1512 BRILLIANT CUT WAY
1512 Brilliant Cut Way, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2290 sqft
BACK ON MARKET!• WELCOME HOME • 4 Bed /3 Bath / 3-Car Garage/ LARGE 2290 Sq. Ft.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
3106 Pine Top Drive
3106 Pine Top Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1290 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home in Valrico has 1,290 SF of living space and is located in Somerset subdivision just north of Brandon Blvd.

Last updated March 25 at 05:01am
1 Unit Available
2911 MOJAVE OAK DRIVE
2911 Mojave Oak Drive, Valrico, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1461 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom 21/2 bath Town home is ready for immediate occupancy. It has a large bonus room that could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom, it just doesn`t have a closet. Large community pool. Association approval required. $100.
Results within 1 mile of Valrico

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brandon Brook
1 Unit Available
519 Sonoma Dr
519 Sonoma Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2366 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1503 Booth Dr
1503 Booth Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1904 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1503 Available 07/08/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home available for rent! Serene and well maintained 4-bedroom home in a nice neighborhood, on canal leading to Lake Valrico. Fenced in yard with a half an acre of Natures beauty.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Valrico Manor
1 Unit Available
1969 Crown Park Drive
1969 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
4144 Quail Briar Drive
4144 Quail Briar Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2018 Whispering Sands Court
2018 Whispering Sands Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1503 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,503 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1511 Long Pond Dr
1511 Long Pond Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1679 sqft
Stunning and inviting, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Valrico, has it all! Boasting an open floor plan, the vaulted family room continues into the heart of the home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2946 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
512 Holiday Terrace
512 Holiday Terrace, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Median Rent in Valrico

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Valrico is $1,273, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,585.
Studio
$1,115
1 Bed
$1,273
2 Beds
$1,585
3+ Beds
$2,096
City GuideValrico
Located in Hillsborough County, Florida, Valrico is not exactly a city or town. Instead, this area is referred to as a census-designated place, meaning it has been delineated for the purpose of gathering data related to the residents.

If you are looking for a small community, Valrico is a good choice. The name Valrico means rich valley and stems from the origins of the community as a region of cotton plantations. The pace of life in Valrico is a bit slower than that in larger, more expensive cities in Florida. However, the tradeoff is the sense of community that is a distinct quality of smaller areas. The cost of living index for Valrico is the same as the median for Florida and 2 percent lower than the median for the nation. This is good news for those with their eyes on the contents of the old checking account. A move to Valrico will not stretch your budget as much as a move to more expensive cities in Florida.

Finding an Apartment in Valrico

On the downside, the median rental rate in Valrico is 22 percent more than that in Florida, but it's still less than rental rates in the more expensive cities and towns. Of course, there's more bad news: housing is also limited here. Though most of the homes in Valrico are renter-occupied, the vacancy rate is pretty low at only a 4 percent. This means you'll have to roll up your sleeves and deal with some competition when it comes to securing new digs. As far as the type of rental properties are concerned, you'll find the usual suspects: apartment complexes; one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments/single-family homes; town homes; and high-rise apartment complexes.

Make a List and Check it Twice What are the things you absolutely must have in an apartment? Type them out on your computer, or make out a list (yes, using a pen and paper). Do you have your own gas guzzler, or do you need to take public transportation to work? If you don’t have a car, an apartment near public transportation routes is a no-brainer. Families with young children might prefer apartments in a good neighborhood, with other families and lots of amenities like parks and daycare centers.

Consider Your Pets If you need to take Fluffy or Fido along, call ahead to ask the apartment management for its policies on pets. Some apartments do not allow pets, some only allow one, and others require a security deposit for each pet. Knowing the rules and regulations regarding pets will help you make the best decisions in selecting an apartment that will benefit your pet as well.

What You Need Have your security deposit and first month’s rent ready, even before you start your search for rental homes in Valrico. Due to the limited rental vacancies, apartments go pretty fast, and it works in your favor to have the money ready to secure your spot. Expect the rental management to conduct a credit check and ask you to fill out a rental application form. Also, you should have proof of income, usually your pay stubs, at the ready. A letter of recommendation or reference from a former landlord might also help you grab the apartment of your dreams right out of the clutches of a less-prepared candidate.

Valrico Neighborhoods

We have listed some of the neighborhoods in Valrico. Some neighborhoods hover at the more expensive range while others belong at the other end of the spectrum. If you're looking for an inexpensive flat, keep on going. Just kidding, you can find some sweet deals in certain parts of town.

Durant: This is a very affordable part of town, with a median rental value of $550 and a vacancy rate of 11 percent. Durant is a relatively established neighborhood, even though most of the real estate dates only as far back as the 1970s.

Bloomingdale: Bloomingdale is a very expensive part of town. At $1,377, the rental rate is twice that of Durant and more than the rental rate of over 84 percent of the neighborhoods in Florida. Tight wads, this isn't your kind of place.

Durant Rs./Little Rd: This is also an expensive area, with a median rental rate of $1,200 and a 5-percent vacancy rate. 

Living in Valrico

Most of the residents of Valrico have their own vehicles, but some residents use public transportation or carpool. The average commute is quite long, about 33 minutes, so get plenty of books on CD to occupy your mind.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Valrico?
In Valrico, the median rent is $1,115 for a studio, $1,273 for a 1-bedroom, $1,585 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,096 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Valrico, check out our monthly Valrico Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Valrico?
Some of the colleges located in the Valrico area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Valrico?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Valrico from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

