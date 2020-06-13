141 Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL

Finding an Apartment in Valrico

On the downside, the median rental rate in Valrico is 22 percent more than that in Florida, but it's still less than rental rates in the more expensive cities and towns. Of course, there's more bad news: housing is also limited here. Though most of the homes in Valrico are renter-occupied, the vacancy rate is pretty low at only a 4 percent. This means you'll have to roll up your sleeves and deal with some competition when it comes to securing new digs. As far as the type of rental properties are concerned, you'll find the usual suspects: apartment complexes; one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments/single-family homes; town homes; and high-rise apartment complexes.

Make a List and Check it Twice What are the things you absolutely must have in an apartment? Type them out on your computer, or make out a list (yes, using a pen and paper). Do you have your own gas guzzler, or do you need to take public transportation to work? If you don’t have a car, an apartment near public transportation routes is a no-brainer. Families with young children might prefer apartments in a good neighborhood, with other families and lots of amenities like parks and daycare centers.

Consider Your Pets If you need to take Fluffy or Fido along, call ahead to ask the apartment management for its policies on pets. Some apartments do not allow pets, some only allow one, and others require a security deposit for each pet. Knowing the rules and regulations regarding pets will help you make the best decisions in selecting an apartment that will benefit your pet as well.

What You Need Have your security deposit and first month’s rent ready, even before you start your search for rental homes in Valrico. Due to the limited rental vacancies, apartments go pretty fast, and it works in your favor to have the money ready to secure your spot. Expect the rental management to conduct a credit check and ask you to fill out a rental application form. Also, you should have proof of income, usually your pay stubs, at the ready. A letter of recommendation or reference from a former landlord might also help you grab the apartment of your dreams right out of the clutches of a less-prepared candidate.