141 Apartments for rent in Valrico, FL
If you are looking for a small community, Valrico is a good choice. The name Valrico means rich valley and stems from the origins of the community as a region of cotton plantations. The pace of life in Valrico is a bit slower than that in larger, more expensive cities in Florida. However, the tradeoff is the sense of community that is a distinct quality of smaller areas. The cost of living index for Valrico is the same as the median for Florida and 2 percent lower than the median for the nation. This is good news for those with their eyes on the contents of the old checking account. A move to Valrico will not stretch your budget as much as a move to more expensive cities in Florida.
On the downside, the median rental rate in Valrico is 22 percent more than that in Florida, but it's still less than rental rates in the more expensive cities and towns. Of course, there's more bad news: housing is also limited here. Though most of the homes in Valrico are renter-occupied, the vacancy rate is pretty low at only a 4 percent. This means you'll have to roll up your sleeves and deal with some competition when it comes to securing new digs. As far as the type of rental properties are concerned, you'll find the usual suspects: apartment complexes; one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments/single-family homes; town homes; and high-rise apartment complexes.
Make a List and Check it Twice What are the things you absolutely must have in an apartment? Type them out on your computer, or make out a list (yes, using a pen and paper). Do you have your own gas guzzler, or do you need to take public transportation to work? If you don’t have a car, an apartment near public transportation routes is a no-brainer. Families with young children might prefer apartments in a good neighborhood, with other families and lots of amenities like parks and daycare centers.
Consider Your Pets If you need to take Fluffy or Fido along, call ahead to ask the apartment management for its policies on pets. Some apartments do not allow pets, some only allow one, and others require a security deposit for each pet. Knowing the rules and regulations regarding pets will help you make the best decisions in selecting an apartment that will benefit your pet as well.
What You Need Have your security deposit and first month’s rent ready, even before you start your search for rental homes in Valrico. Due to the limited rental vacancies, apartments go pretty fast, and it works in your favor to have the money ready to secure your spot. Expect the rental management to conduct a credit check and ask you to fill out a rental application form. Also, you should have proof of income, usually your pay stubs, at the ready. A letter of recommendation or reference from a former landlord might also help you grab the apartment of your dreams right out of the clutches of a less-prepared candidate.
We have listed some of the neighborhoods in Valrico. Some neighborhoods hover at the more expensive range while others belong at the other end of the spectrum. If you're looking for an inexpensive flat, keep on going. Just kidding, you can find some sweet deals in certain parts of town.
Durant: This is a very affordable part of town, with a median rental value of $550 and a vacancy rate of 11 percent. Durant is a relatively established neighborhood, even though most of the real estate dates only as far back as the 1970s.
Bloomingdale: Bloomingdale is a very expensive part of town. At $1,377, the rental rate is twice that of Durant and more than the rental rate of over 84 percent of the neighborhoods in Florida. Tight wads, this isn't your kind of place.
Durant Rs./Little Rd: This is also an expensive area, with a median rental rate of $1,200 and a 5-percent vacancy rate.
Most of the residents of Valrico have their own vehicles, but some residents use public transportation or carpool. The average commute is quite long, about 33 minutes, so get plenty of books on CD to occupy your mind.