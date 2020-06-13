Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:09 PM

161 Apartments for rent in Palmetto, FL

📍

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1602 21st Ave. W
1602 21st Avenue West, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
1602 21st Ave.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1615 4TH STREET W
1615 4th Street West, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2174 sqft
Beautiful Amazing Riverfront Home. This home has been totally remodeled and provide amazing breath taking views of the river. This home comes fully furnished with beds, couches, tables silver ware, televisions, and much much more etc.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
3407 W 10TH LANE
3407 10th Lane West, Palmetto, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2604 sqft
LUXURY MODEL TOWNHOME READY FOR OCCUPANCY SOON ** TURNKEY FURNISHED, HIGH END EVERYTHING ** JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND TOOTHBRUSH :) You will fall in love with this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2700ft2 townhome located just off Snead Island.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1701 EDGEWATER LANE
1701 Edgewater Lane, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1547 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED TURN KEY FURNISHED VILLA IN TERRA CEIA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. PEACEFUL SETTING AND NEAR COMMUNITY POOL. LAKE AND GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THE SPACIOUS LANAI.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
$
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Bradenton
12 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1450 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
2216 29th Avenue East
2216 29th Avenue East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1395 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVALIABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1,395 sq ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Memphis
1 Unit Available
3230 6th Avenue West
3230 6th Avenue West, Memphis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1072 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1030 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
655 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5
655 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 655 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5 in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
651 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5
651 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Water sewer and trash included in rent!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
630 20th Lane East, BUILDING 2
630 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Lovely end unit neighboring a courtyard. Perfect for kids. New upgraded LED lights keep energy bills down. Laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
675 20th Lane East
675 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded! This spacious unit now features beautiful wood tile flooring. You'll enjoy granite counter-tops, new cabinets, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
602 20th Lane East, BUILDING 1
602 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded! This end unit now features granite counter-tops, dishwasher, and microwave. LED lighting provides bright lights that are easy on the eyes and wallet. No backyard neighbors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ayres Point
1 Unit Available
207 22ND STREET NE
207 22nd Street Northeast, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1414 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home has a nice kitchen with a lot of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. It also has a separate laundry room near the car port with the washer and dryer already in place, a fenced back yard and a screened in lanai.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6023 TREMEZA PLACE
6023 Tremeza Pl, Memphis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1936 sqft
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
507 25th Dr. E
507 25th Drive East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1744 sqft
507 25th Dr. E Available 06/08/20 For Lease - Beautiful established family community at Plantation Bay Ellenton. This pool home features 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage. Close to Manatee River and easy access to I75, shopping malls and beaches.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
3208 14th Court East
3208 14th Court East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1557 sqft
Annual rental home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the community of South Oak. This magnificent offers with an open floor plan and showcases three bedrooms, two baths plus a two-car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
731 20th Lane East, BUILDING 8
731 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Updated led lighting. Save money on power bills. Brand new cabinets and counter tops. Dishwasher and disposal. Freshly painted.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1010 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Be the First to rent a Brand-New beautifully fully furnished Luxury 2/2 Condo in Beautiful Tidewater Preserve***4th Floor unit with breathtaking views of the Manatee River. Smart Home Technology.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Bradenton
1 Unit Available
808 3RD AVENUE W
808 3rd Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RIVER DANCE. ANNUAL TURNKEY FURNISHED (TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC). SEASONAL NOV. - APRIL $3,500 MO. + 12% RESORT TAX (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED). Luxurious 2 BR/2BA 8th. Floor Condo in the award winning River Dance bldg. (2016 Fla.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
920 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
920 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1176 sqft
Lennar New Construction. Tidewater Preserve. Professionally Decorated. AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON. Gated Waterfront Community located in Bradenton. Community has water access to the Manatee River and a boat ramp.

1 of 25

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
5216 W 13TH STREET W
5216 13th Street West, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,999
4182 sqft
LIVE ON AN ISLAND! Unique opportunity to rent three story waterfront house with direct view of the Gulf of Mexico. Key West Style house with water views from nearly every room including a fully screened in Veranda.

Median Rent in Palmetto

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Palmetto is $815, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,048.
Studio
$758
1 Bed
$815
2 Beds
$1,048
3+ Beds
$1,438
City GuidePalmetto
Palmetto's history hearkens back to the mid-1800s, when the Manatee River drew settlers who used its Gulf access to ship commodities into and out of the region. One of the region's early inhabitants, a man named Samuel Sparks Lamb, arrived in 1868 and decided that the burgeoning community needed a name -- and not just any name but one that paid tribute to his home state of South Carolina. Thus, Palmetto, Florida (named after "The Palmetto State"), was born.

On the shores of the Manatee River, near where it flows into the Gulf of Mexico, sits the city of Palmetto, Florida. It's a typical seaside community, with eye-catching views of sun-dappled water and gently swaying palm trees. Not far away are the larger cities of Sarasota and Tampa, which infuse the area with their own doses of sun, sand, and surf. Though Palmetto's gorgeous setting has rightfully earned it a reputation as a resort-worthy escape, the city also offers several amenities that make it a comfortable, livable place for the 12,606 residents who call it home.

Moving to Palmetto

So, Palmetto offers plenty of diversions, and plenty of places to eat and shop. How about apartments does it offer plenty of those? In a word, yes. If you're looking for anything from a studio apartment to a three-bedroom apartment, you'll probably find it here, with some of those units being pet-friendly apartments. To rent an apartment in Palmetto, look at complexes like Palmetto Trace Apartments, Oakridge Apartments, and Regatta Arms Apartments, which offer apartments of varying sizes and amenities. However, you'll find that many units on the market in Palmetto are vacation rentals, so be sure to stay clear of those if you're looking for something long-term.

Neighborhoods in Palmetto

There are many neighborhoods in Palmetto, but check out the list below of the more popular areas in town.

Piney Point: This neighborhood is close to a lot green space, like the Terra Ceia Preserve State Park.

Terra Mana: Off the Manatee River, this 'hood is home to Cut's Edge Harbor Marina and Bradenton Yacht Club.

Memphis: Here you'll find the locals' favorite Blackstone Park.

City Center: In this area, you'll find plenty of food options nearby. There's Sombreros, El Molcajetes, China One and Pizza Pros.

Living in Palmetto

Though Palmetto boasts a variety of activities that cater to visitors, like charter boat excursions into the ocean as well as boat tours of the Manatee River, it also offers plenty of diversions for residents. Hardly a month goes by that there's not a festival or parade in Palmetto, with the city offering everything from an Easter egg hunt to a vintage car show. Every year, the Manatee County Fair takes place in the heart of Palmetto, with activities including agriculture and art exhibits, a hay bale decorating contest, a 5K race and a barbecue cook-off. Palmetto is also home to a historical park, which includes a Carnegie Library built in 1914 (mostly with funds from the big man, Andrew Carnegie, himself), as well as a historic post office, schoolhouse, and other buildings. For outdoor recreation, in addition to the Manatee River, the city of Palmetto maintains 12 parks with playground equipment, sporting fields, and covered pavilions for picnics. Spend a day at Hydrant Park or Sutton Park to enjoy that Florida sunshine.

Not everything is fun and games in Palmetto, though. Residents need to shop, and they need to eat. (Actually, both those pursuits can be entertaining in and of themselves, so maybe everything is fun and games in Palmetto.) Restaurants like Riverhouse Reef & Grill, Riverside Caf and The Clam House Bar & Grill offer fresh fare from the sea, while national chains like Burger King, Checkers and Hungry Howie's are available for diners who want their meals to taste exactly like what they'd get in any other American city. Shopping options include locally owned stores that sell boutique-style items, and chains like Walmart and Walgreens that sell, well, pretty much what you'll find in every Walmart and Walgreens. Residents can get to these locations using their own vehicles or by catching rides on mass transit systems like the Manatee County Area Transit bus.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Palmetto?
In Palmetto, the median rent is $758 for a studio, $815 for a 1-bedroom, $1,048 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,438 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Palmetto, check out our monthly Palmetto Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Palmetto?
Some of the colleges located in the Palmetto area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Palmetto?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palmetto from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

