161 Apartments for rent in Palmetto, FL
On the shores of the Manatee River, near where it flows into the Gulf of Mexico, sits the city of Palmetto, Florida. It's a typical seaside community, with eye-catching views of sun-dappled water and gently swaying palm trees. Not far away are the larger cities of Sarasota and Tampa, which infuse the area with their own doses of sun, sand, and surf. Though Palmetto's gorgeous setting has rightfully earned it a reputation as a resort-worthy escape, the city also offers several amenities that make it a comfortable, livable place for the 12,606 residents who call it home.
So, Palmetto offers plenty of diversions, and plenty of places to eat and shop. How about apartments does it offer plenty of those? In a word, yes. If you're looking for anything from a studio apartment to a three-bedroom apartment, you'll probably find it here, with some of those units being pet-friendly apartments. To rent an apartment in Palmetto, look at complexes like Palmetto Trace Apartments, Oakridge Apartments, and Regatta Arms Apartments, which offer apartments of varying sizes and amenities. However, you'll find that many units on the market in Palmetto are vacation rentals, so be sure to stay clear of those if you're looking for something long-term.
There are many neighborhoods in Palmetto, but check out the list below of the more popular areas in town.
Piney Point: This neighborhood is close to a lot green space, like the Terra Ceia Preserve State Park.
Terra Mana: Off the Manatee River, this 'hood is home to Cut's Edge Harbor Marina and Bradenton Yacht Club.
Memphis: Here you'll find the locals' favorite Blackstone Park.
City Center: In this area, you'll find plenty of food options nearby. There's Sombreros, El Molcajetes, China One and Pizza Pros.
Though Palmetto boasts a variety of activities that cater to visitors, like charter boat excursions into the ocean as well as boat tours of the Manatee River, it also offers plenty of diversions for residents. Hardly a month goes by that there's not a festival or parade in Palmetto, with the city offering everything from an Easter egg hunt to a vintage car show. Every year, the Manatee County Fair takes place in the heart of Palmetto, with activities including agriculture and art exhibits, a hay bale decorating contest, a 5K race and a barbecue cook-off. Palmetto is also home to a historical park, which includes a Carnegie Library built in 1914 (mostly with funds from the big man, Andrew Carnegie, himself), as well as a historic post office, schoolhouse, and other buildings. For outdoor recreation, in addition to the Manatee River, the city of Palmetto maintains 12 parks with playground equipment, sporting fields, and covered pavilions for picnics. Spend a day at Hydrant Park or Sutton Park to enjoy that Florida sunshine.
Not everything is fun and games in Palmetto, though. Residents need to shop, and they need to eat. (Actually, both those pursuits can be entertaining in and of themselves, so maybe everything is fun and games in Palmetto.) Restaurants like Riverhouse Reef & Grill, Riverside Caf and The Clam House Bar & Grill offer fresh fare from the sea, while national chains like Burger King, Checkers and Hungry Howie's are available for diners who want their meals to taste exactly like what they'd get in any other American city. Shopping options include locally owned stores that sell boutique-style items, and chains like Walmart and Walgreens that sell, well, pretty much what you'll find in every Walmart and Walgreens. Residents can get to these locations using their own vehicles or by catching rides on mass transit systems like the Manatee County Area Transit bus.