161 Apartments for rent in Palmetto, FL

Living in Palmetto

Though Palmetto boasts a variety of activities that cater to visitors, like charter boat excursions into the ocean as well as boat tours of the Manatee River, it also offers plenty of diversions for residents. Hardly a month goes by that there's not a festival or parade in Palmetto, with the city offering everything from an Easter egg hunt to a vintage car show. Every year, the Manatee County Fair takes place in the heart of Palmetto, with activities including agriculture and art exhibits, a hay bale decorating contest, a 5K race and a barbecue cook-off. Palmetto is also home to a historical park, which includes a Carnegie Library built in 1914 (mostly with funds from the big man, Andrew Carnegie, himself), as well as a historic post office, schoolhouse, and other buildings. For outdoor recreation, in addition to the Manatee River, the city of Palmetto maintains 12 parks with playground equipment, sporting fields, and covered pavilions for picnics. Spend a day at Hydrant Park or Sutton Park to enjoy that Florida sunshine.

Not everything is fun and games in Palmetto, though. Residents need to shop, and they need to eat. (Actually, both those pursuits can be entertaining in and of themselves, so maybe everything is fun and games in Palmetto.) Restaurants like Riverhouse Reef & Grill, Riverside Caf and The Clam House Bar & Grill offer fresh fare from the sea, while national chains like Burger King, Checkers and Hungry Howie's are available for diners who want their meals to taste exactly like what they'd get in any other American city. Shopping options include locally owned stores that sell boutique-style items, and chains like Walmart and Walgreens that sell, well, pretty much what you'll find in every Walmart and Walgreens. Residents can get to these locations using their own vehicles or by catching rides on mass transit systems like the Manatee County Area Transit bus.