/
/
/
courier city oscawana
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:59 PM
264 Apartments for rent in Courier City - Oscawana, Tampa, FL
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,496
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1001 sqft
Upscale units just north of the Selmon Expressway near Hyde Park. Apartments feature granite countertops with tile backsplash, European-style cabinetry and wood blinds. Coffee bar and social clubhouse on-site.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
47 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,415
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
2 Units Available
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,296
726 sqft
Right off Platt Street near South Howard's busy retail and entertainment area. A modern, updated community with new kitchens and beautiful wood floors throughout. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Close to Hyde Park.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2402 W Azeele St Unit 436
2402 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
Contemporary and gorgeous 1BR/1BA condo on the third floor in prestigious Madison at Soho! Features new hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout and is the largest one bedroom floorplan available.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
606 S Albany Ave Apt 1
606 South Albany Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
741 sqft
This 2 bed/2 bath Hyde Park condominium is located on the ground floor in a very lush landscaped gated community of HAMILTON PLACE. This home has brand new wood look high end plank floors, and is pool side.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2410 W Azeele St Unit 236
2410 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1206 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd floor condo at the Madison SOHO.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
108 S WESTLAND AVENUE
108 South Westland Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2090 sqft
PRIVATE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH DUPLEX 2 BLOCKS FROM HOWARD AVE.. ENTER UNIT FROM THE BACK ALLEY. FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET, AND LINOLEUM, NEW STACK-ABLE WASHER DRYER. WALK TO HOWARD AVE AND ALL IT HAS TO OFFER. PETS ARE ALLOWED
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
520 S ARMENIA AVENUE
520 South Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1231 sqft
Beautifully updated 2/2 condo in the heart of SOHO close to bars, shopping, grocery and restaurants and the Hyde Park Village. This spacious condo has excellent tenant privacy with a bedroom suite on each side including walk in closets.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
407 S. Melville Ave., Apt. #2
407 Melville Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment with plenty of closets and cabinets for storage, sunlight, high ceilings, oak-wood flooring and charming bathroom with cast iron tub. $1,250 per Month for this spacious 700 Sq./Ft. Hyde Park/SoHo Apartment.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
107 S PACKWOOD AVENUE
107 South Packwood Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1674 sqft
SOUTH TAMPA TOWN HOME FOR RENT-SECOND UNIT. THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN THE UPSCALE HYDE PARK AREA AND WALKING DISTANCE TO BAY SHORE AND ALL LOCAL RESTAURANTS/BARS AND CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
501 S MOODY AVENUE
501 South Moody Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1206 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 assigned parking spots at Madison Soho. Could be furnished by request. Unique place with brand new wood floors and fresh paint. The place offers a resort style community pool, picnic grill, two courtyards, and more.
Results within 1 mile of Courier City - Oscawana
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
34 Units Available
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
20 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
7 Units Available
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
835 sqft
In the middle of it all, Palma Ceia is the perfect blend of convenience and calm in one of Tampa’s most picturesque neighborhoods. STUDIO 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
17 Units Available
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
34 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,659
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
2 Units Available
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,092
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community in the SOHO area. Updated interiors with upscale features, including granite countertops and new appliances. On-site parking provided. Beautiful landscaping. Close to area parks and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
1 Unit Available
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to Bayshore Blvd. Apartments include granite countertops, wood floors, and brushed nickel fixtures. Community has lush landscaping throughout and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1025 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Bayshore Blvd and the expressway. Community features a resident portal, off-street parking, laundry facilities, and outdoor patio area. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and high-end cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1209 sqft
Minutes from the Selmon Expressway and Hillsborough Bay. Modern apartment building with controlled access. Rooftop lounge, pool, sauna, outdoor kitchen. Two-bedroom units come with washer/dryer and extra storage. Off-street parking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2405 S Ardson Pl Unit 403
2405 South Ardson Place, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
CALL RITA VASQUEZ 98130 786-2000 FOR SHOWING Howell Park on Bayshore Blvd. This is a 55 or over community. Nicely updated Kitchen with granite counter-tops, marble floors and newer appliances. Kitchen offers eat in space. Wall to wall carpet.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704
2109 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
377 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seventh floor condo in the highly sought after Bayshore Royal Condos! The breathtaking view of of the Bay from your own personal balcony is the reason to call this condo your home! Recently renovated with top of the line Hurricane windows and
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
2314 South Clewis Court, 302
2314 South Clewis Court, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
948 sqft
Lovely 2/2 unit with a private patio. Spacious open split plan with hardwood floors, family room and kitchen. Reserved parking space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
3002 W Sitios Street - D
3002 West Sitios Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Recently renovated 1925 building in the heart of South Tampa, just one block from Palma Ceia Golf + Country Club. Walk beautiful tree-lined streets to neighborhood playground, dog park and Bayshore Blvd.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCarrollwood, FLGibsonton, FLTemple Terrace, FL