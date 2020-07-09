501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111

Amenities

Beautifully FURNISHED Two-Bedroom Harbour Island Condo - FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the middle of the desired Harbour Island. This great condo has a split floor plan, with defined space. The kitchen is in the middle of the unit, overlooking the comfortable living room, and dining room. The split floor plan lives like a double master, with each room having an easy accessible bathroom, and walk in closet. The community features a fitness center, covered parking, an inviting pool, and a car wash station. Location is absolutely ideal being so close to Amalie Arena, Tampa's Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf, Parks and Rec, and many more. Don't hesitate to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5328181)