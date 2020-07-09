All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:21 PM

501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111

501 Knights Run Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

501 Knights Run Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
car wash area
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
Beautifully FURNISHED Two-Bedroom Harbour Island Condo - FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the middle of the desired Harbour Island. This great condo has a split floor plan, with defined space. The kitchen is in the middle of the unit, overlooking the comfortable living room, and dining room. The split floor plan lives like a double master, with each room having an easy accessible bathroom, and walk in closet. The community features a fitness center, covered parking, an inviting pool, and a car wash station. Location is absolutely ideal being so close to Amalie Arena, Tampa's Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf, Parks and Rec, and many more. Don't hesitate to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5328181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 have any available units?
501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 have?
Some of 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 currently offering any rent specials?
501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 pet-friendly?
No, 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 offer parking?
Yes, 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 offers parking.
Does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 have a pool?
Yes, 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 has a pool.
Does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 have accessible units?
No, 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE 2111 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College