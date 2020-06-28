All apartments in Tampa
404 E Hugh Street
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

404 E Hugh Street

404 East Hugh Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 East Hugh Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2BD/1.5BTH Bungalow Close to DownTown Tampa - Charming Craftsman Bungalow in Historic Tampa Heights neighborhood. Open floor plan with original wood floors. Large kitchen with a pantry and laundry room. Newer appliances and a fenced in back yard. Home has fresh paint throughout, all new faux wood blinds, upgraded lighting, new flooring in the kitchen/laundry & bath, and original fireplace. This home is darling and won't last long! Hurry! Schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

