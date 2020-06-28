404 E Hugh Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2BD/1.5BTH Bungalow Close to DownTown Tampa - Charming Craftsman Bungalow in Historic Tampa Heights neighborhood. Open floor plan with original wood floors. Large kitchen with a pantry and laundry room. Newer appliances and a fenced in back yard. Home has fresh paint throughout, all new faux wood blinds, upgraded lighting, new flooring in the kitchen/laundry & bath, and original fireplace. This home is darling and won't last long! Hurry! Schedule your showing online today!



If you'd like to view the virtual tour, copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1567042?accessKey=5d11



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



