/
/
/
tampa heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
289 Apartments for rent in Tampa Heights, Tampa, FL
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban community one block from the Hillsborough River in North Tampa. Open units with contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, and private patios/balconies. Pool and outdoor covered lounge.
Results within 1 mile of Tampa Heights
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,630
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1209 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
20 Units Available
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,531
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1129 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
22 Units Available
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,596
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
31 Units Available
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,446
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1141 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
20 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,324
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,609
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
36 Units Available
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,735
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,532
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Excellent location close to entertainment like the Florida Aquarium. Units boast laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxurious community features include gym, parking, pool, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
32 Units Available
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1462 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with lots of light and great views. Community features two resort-style pools, a two-story fitness space and a sky lounge. Located right on the Tampa Riverwalk.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
22 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,686
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
34 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,659
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,575
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1069 sqft
Located in Tampa, just steps from Tampa Union Station and the Ybor Channel. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers gym, pool, yoga and dog park
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 6 at 05:18am
48 Units Available
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1208 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1014 E Genesee St
1014 East Genesee Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
Nice 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom single family house in Tampa with an additional BONUS carriage house / work shop / man cave etc! Extra bonus room has a wall AC unit and a full bathroom!! Main home has a large screened front porch, perfect for sitting
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1501 Doyle Carlton Dr Apt 211
1501 Doyle Carlton Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
897 sqft
Text/Call Kyle Jones for a showing 727-480-5028 Water/Sewer/Trash Included Come see this 2nd Story Condo on Tampa Riverwalk close to Armature works in a gated Community with a pool.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1910 E. Palm Avenue #8302
1910 East Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***AUGUST MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!*** - HALF OFF OF THE 2ND MONTHS RENT!!! 1BR / 1BA - Great 3rd floor condo located just steps away from the vibrant arts and entertainment district of historic Ybor City! This Quarter at Ybor unit boasts a view of the
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1205 E 29TH AVENUE
1205 East 29th Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this fully remodled 2nd floor condo unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4209 N 13TH STREET
4209 North 13th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1123 sqft
Updated bungalow in centrally located Seminole Heights. This updated home is minutes to Downtown Tampa and Ybor City.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1516 W River Lane
1516 West River Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1676 sqft
CHARMING RIVERSHORES BUNGALOW - . CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3305 Sanchez St
3305 Sanchez Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom located close to Tampa, shopping and transportation. The home is pet friendly and has a large fenced in yard, it will not last longDiscounted rent when you qualify. Can also be converted to Rent-To-Own.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCarrollwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLLake Magdalene, FL