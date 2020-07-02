Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3505 E 29th Ave
3505 E 29th Ave
3505 East 29th Avenue
·
Location
3505 East 29th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Bungalow style house! Covered carport spot with large front porch. Plenty of living space in this large three bedroom, one bathroom.
Visit our website for a FREE application!
www.realnetpropertymanagement.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3505 E 29th Ave have any available units?
3505 E 29th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3505 E 29th Ave have?
Some of 3505 E 29th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3505 E 29th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3505 E 29th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 E 29th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3505 E 29th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 3505 E 29th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3505 E 29th Ave offers parking.
Does 3505 E 29th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 E 29th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 E 29th Ave have a pool?
No, 3505 E 29th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3505 E 29th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3505 E 29th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 E 29th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 E 29th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
