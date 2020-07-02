All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM

3505 E 29th Ave

3505 East 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3505 East 29th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Bungalow style house! Covered carport spot with large front porch. Plenty of living space in this large three bedroom, one bathroom.

Visit our website for a FREE application!
www.realnetpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 E 29th Ave have any available units?
3505 E 29th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 E 29th Ave have?
Some of 3505 E 29th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 E 29th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3505 E 29th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 E 29th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3505 E 29th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3505 E 29th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3505 E 29th Ave offers parking.
Does 3505 E 29th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 E 29th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 E 29th Ave have a pool?
No, 3505 E 29th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3505 E 29th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3505 E 29th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 E 29th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 E 29th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

