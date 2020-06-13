277 Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL

Neighborhoods in Bayshore Gardens

Bayshore Gardens is fairly small, and is part of the larger Bradenton region. One of the great things about the area is that there are fantastic views of the Gulf of Mexico from almost anywhere. This is one of the reasons the real estate market recovered so strongly there. While there are quite a few neighborhoods worth considering, here are a few of the most popular options.

Rye: Rye is the easternmost neighborhood in the area, and also one of the most spread out. It is fairly easy to find large properties in this area, so if you are interested in finding a 3 bedroom home or larger, this is a good place to begin your search.

Foxleigh: Foxleigh is the northernmost neighborhood, and is one of the best places to find smaller homes, such as a 1 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom apartments.

Manatee Avenue and 79th Street: Manatee Avenue is the westernmost neighborhood, and is located on the small peninsula between Palma Sola Bay and Sarasota Bay. If you are looking for incredible views of the water, this is a great place to start your search for a home. Another benefit of this neighborhood is its close proximity to Highway 41, which provides direct access to the city of Tampa.