277 Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL

📍
Oneco
Bay Shore Gardens

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6428 Wellesley Drive
6428 Wellesley Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1368 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5609 23rd Street West
5609 23rd Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
- Available July 1st - 2 bed 1 bath in West Bradenton, with carport, laundry room with hookups, large backyard partially fenced. Half Duplex, pets considered. Application fee $75 per person. credit over 600 move in costs are 1st and security.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5310 26TH STREET W
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6820 W 26th St W
6820 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1667 sqft
6820 W 26th St W Available 06/20/20 A Sailor's Dream - Now here is a rental! Remodeled canal front home on sailboat water! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathrooms updated.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
6608 12TH STREET W
6608 12th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1476 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was recently remodeled throughout. There is tile floors throughout the entire home. The master bedroom has a private exit to the large backyard through french doors and an in suite master bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
5871 PALM LANE
5871 Palm Lane, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
840 sqft
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH RENTAL APARTMENT ON THIRD FLOOR IN IMPECCABLE CONDITION. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY WITH ALL AMENITIES: CLUBHOUSE, GAMES, LAUNDRY MACHINES, SWIMMING POOL, ELEVATOR, ETC.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6101 34TH STREET W
6101 34th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1570 sqft
Welcome to the gated community of Vizcaya. This community only allows leases for a minimum of 12 months. 2nd floor unit with spacious Florida Room with storage room that also has the washer and dryer, plus a nice view of the pool.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
2061 CANAL DRIVE
2061 Canal Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
576 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION AND A PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOOD. A 55+ COMMUNITY, HEATED COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, ACTIVITIES AND GAMES.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6033 34TH STREET STREET W
6033 34th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
942 sqft
First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Condo in Harbor Pines with Pond View! Updated with New Paint, Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets, Fixtures and Appliances, and Tile Throughout the whole condo a few years ago. Washer and Dryer in Unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6027 ARLENE WAY
6027 Arlene Way, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
891 sqft
AVAILABLE 2021 SEASONAL RENTAL. MUST BE MINIMUM 90 DAYS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Could be a short term rental or annual rental after January 2021. Cute Villa in 55+ plus community right next door to the community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Bradenton
11 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4916 31st St W # A
4916 31st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4916 31st St W # A in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
111 50th Avenue Plaza West
111 50th Avenue Plaza West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
Ready for some fun in the sun? Right now, you can rent a 2 bed/ 1.5 bath home for only $895.00 which includes the lot fees. This home is located in Heather Hills, a 55+, professionally managed manufactured home community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitfield
1 Unit Available
7348 Phillips St.
7348 Philips Street, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1211 sqft
SHORT TERM-3/2 pool home two blocks from Sarasota Bay! - Vacation rental-This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home is only 2 blocks from Sarasota Bay and right across the street from a city park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4935 25th St. West #103
4935 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
4935 25th St. West #103 Available 07/04/20 FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME w/ PRIVATE FENCED YARD - Renovated 1050 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with private fenced rear yard. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Whitfield
1 Unit Available
318 Pearl Avenue
318 Pearl Avenue, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1972 sqft
Welcome to Sarasota, Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. - Lots of natural light! -Fully fenced yard.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3620 59TH AVENUE W
3620 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
If you have been looking for a quiet location with a wooded view, then you have to take a look at this! Two bedroom, two bath, second floor overlooking a wooded area.
City GuideBayshore Gardens
Bayshore Gardens: Suburban living off the Gulf of Mexico, there is nearly 170 campsites within the greater Bayshore Gardens area. Bring your tent and sleeping bag for some outdoors fun!

Florida is a state with a great deal to offer. From Miami to Tampa, there is no shortage of metropolitan and beachfront activities for residents to enjoy. However, for those who want to have beachfront views without being inside the sometimes-congested major cities, it can be hard to find friendly suburban neighborhoods. Bayshore Gardens is located about an hour drive south of Tampa, and is right next to Sarasota Bay. It is a fairly cozy residential community; the population was just over 17,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite its size, Bayshore Gardens has a number of waterfront activities and scenic vistas for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Moving to Bayshore Gardens

Right now is a particularly good time to look for housing for rent in Bayshore Gardens. As the real estate market and the economy in Florida have recovered, Bayshore Gardens and the Greater Metropolitan Area of Tampa have enjoyed a particularly robust influx of new residents to the area. While there are plenty of apartments for rent, the demand has made it a much more competitive environment than it was just a few short years ago. As a result, potential residents of Bayshore Gardens should allow for plenty of time to find the right neighborhood, find the right apartment to rent, and get all of the background check, credit, and rental history paperwork completed well in advance of a desired move-in date.

Neighborhoods in Bayshore Gardens

Bayshore Gardens is fairly small, and is part of the larger Bradenton region. One of the great things about the area is that there are fantastic views of the Gulf of Mexico from almost anywhere. This is one of the reasons the real estate market recovered so strongly there. While there are quite a few neighborhoods worth considering, here are a few of the most popular options.

Rye: Rye is the easternmost neighborhood in the area, and also one of the most spread out. It is fairly easy to find large properties in this area, so if you are interested in finding a 3 bedroom home or larger, this is a good place to begin your search.

Foxleigh: Foxleigh is the northernmost neighborhood, and is one of the best places to find smaller homes, such as a 1 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom apartments.

Manatee Avenue and 79th Street: Manatee Avenue is the westernmost neighborhood, and is located on the small peninsula between Palma Sola Bay and Sarasota Bay. If you are looking for incredible views of the water, this is a great place to start your search for a home. Another benefit of this neighborhood is its close proximity to Highway 41, which provides direct access to the city of Tampa.

Things to do in Bayshore Gardens

As a waterfront town, Bayshore Gardens has numerous options involving the water. Everything from kayaking and sailing to beach volleyball can be easily found in Bayshore Gardens. If you feel like spending some time in a bigger city, Tampa is about an hour away by car. If you are looking for a less densely built waterfront town that has access to Tampa and is centrally located for everything else Florida has to offer, be sure to consider a move to Bayshore Gardens.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bayshore Gardens?
The average rent price for Bayshore Gardens rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Bayshore Gardens?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bayshore Gardens include Oneco, and Bay Shore Gardens.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bayshore Gardens?
Some of the colleges located in the Bayshore Gardens area include State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota, Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bayshore Gardens?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bayshore Gardens from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

