277 Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL📍
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 29
1 of 26
1 of 47
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 5
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 3
1 of 50
Florida is a state with a great deal to offer. From Miami to Tampa, there is no shortage of metropolitan and beachfront activities for residents to enjoy. However, for those who want to have beachfront views without being inside the sometimes-congested major cities, it can be hard to find friendly suburban neighborhoods. Bayshore Gardens is located about an hour drive south of Tampa, and is right next to Sarasota Bay. It is a fairly cozy residential community; the population was just over 17,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite its size, Bayshore Gardens has a number of waterfront activities and scenic vistas for residents and visitors to enjoy.
Right now is a particularly good time to look for housing for rent in Bayshore Gardens. As the real estate market and the economy in Florida have recovered, Bayshore Gardens and the Greater Metropolitan Area of Tampa have enjoyed a particularly robust influx of new residents to the area. While there are plenty of apartments for rent, the demand has made it a much more competitive environment than it was just a few short years ago. As a result, potential residents of Bayshore Gardens should allow for plenty of time to find the right neighborhood, find the right apartment to rent, and get all of the background check, credit, and rental history paperwork completed well in advance of a desired move-in date.
Bayshore Gardens is fairly small, and is part of the larger Bradenton region. One of the great things about the area is that there are fantastic views of the Gulf of Mexico from almost anywhere. This is one of the reasons the real estate market recovered so strongly there. While there are quite a few neighborhoods worth considering, here are a few of the most popular options.
Rye: Rye is the easternmost neighborhood in the area, and also one of the most spread out. It is fairly easy to find large properties in this area, so if you are interested in finding a 3 bedroom home or larger, this is a good place to begin your search.
Foxleigh: Foxleigh is the northernmost neighborhood, and is one of the best places to find smaller homes, such as a 1 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom apartments.
Manatee Avenue and 79th Street: Manatee Avenue is the westernmost neighborhood, and is located on the small peninsula between Palma Sola Bay and Sarasota Bay. If you are looking for incredible views of the water, this is a great place to start your search for a home. Another benefit of this neighborhood is its close proximity to Highway 41, which provides direct access to the city of Tampa.
As a waterfront town, Bayshore Gardens has numerous options involving the water. Everything from kayaking and sailing to beach volleyball can be easily found in Bayshore Gardens. If you feel like spending some time in a bigger city, Tampa is about an hour away by car. If you are looking for a less densely built waterfront town that has access to Tampa and is centrally located for everything else Florida has to offer, be sure to consider a move to Bayshore Gardens.