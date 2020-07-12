/
north hyde park
273 Apartments for rent in North Hyde Park, Tampa, FL
19 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
17 Units Available
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
2115 W CASS STREET
2115 West Cass Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
2115 W. Cass Street is a Beautifully Renovated 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1380 sq. ft Bungalow. It is located in the much sought after, North Hyde Park Neighborhood. Same zip code as Hyde Park & Davis Island but more accessible to Downtown Tampa.
1 Unit Available
1910 W. North A St. #8
1910 West North a Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2176 sqft
Beautiful Hyde Park 3-Bedroom Townhome - NORTH HYDE PARK TOWNHOUSE - $2,700 PER MONTH AVAILABLE TODAY! Settle down in this gorgeous North Hyde Park 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Townhome.
1 Unit Available
1909 W. North A St
1909 West North a Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1854 sqft
1909 W. North A St Available 06/01/20 North Hyde Park Bungalow: Close to SOHO, Downtown & U.T. - This large NHP home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with 12 foot ceilings and offer over 1800 square feet of living space.
1 Unit Available
401 N OREGON AVENUE
401 N Oregon Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1650 sqft
Tampa's New luxury townhome community located within the esteemed Plant High School district. From the modern architecture to the premier location offering access to all that Tampa has to offer.
1 Unit Available
1904 W Cypress St Unit A
1904 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/1BA South Tampa Duplex Recent Upgrades - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 1/2 off 1 month special!!! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in South Tampa.
1 Unit Available
1725 W Arch St
1725 West Arch Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
727 sqft
North Hyde Park Vintage Home Awaits YOU! Warm and inviting 2/1 home with covered front porch. carpeted living and dining room combo.
1 Unit Available
1907 W State St
1907 State Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
784 sqft
Perfect space for a young couple or a single person looking for a quite street and privacy in the heart of Tampa.
Results within 1 mile of North Hyde Park
47 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
34 Units Available
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
15 Units Available
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,496
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1001 sqft
Upscale units just north of the Selmon Expressway near Hyde Park. Apartments feature granite countertops with tile backsplash, European-style cabinetry and wood blinds. Coffee bar and social clubhouse on-site.
17 Units Available
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban community one block from the Hillsborough River in North Tampa. Open units with contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, and private patios/balconies. Pool and outdoor covered lounge.
36 Units Available
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,735
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,532
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
32 Units Available
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1462 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with lots of light and great views. Community features two resort-style pools, a two-story fitness space and a sky lounge. Located right on the Tampa Riverwalk.
22 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,686
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
34 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,659
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
1 Unit Available
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,085
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community in the SOHO area. Updated interiors with upscale features, including granite countertops and new appliances. On-site parking provided. Beautiful landscaping. Close to area parks and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to Bayshore Blvd. Apartments include granite countertops, wood floors, and brushed nickel fixtures. Community has lush landscaping throughout and is pet friendly.
2 Units Available
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
726 sqft
Right off Platt Street near South Howard's busy retail and entertainment area. A modern, updated community with new kitchens and beautiful wood floors throughout. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Close to Hyde Park.
48 Units Available
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1208 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
1 Unit Available
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1025 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Bayshore Blvd and the expressway. Community features a resident portal, off-street parking, laundry facilities, and outdoor patio area. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and high-end cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1209 sqft
Minutes from the Selmon Expressway and Hillsborough Bay. Modern apartment building with controlled access. Rooftop lounge, pool, sauna, outdoor kitchen. Two-bedroom units come with washer/dryer and extra storage. Off-street parking.
1 Unit Available
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,350
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to character and convenience at 916 S. Oregon, where everything that makes Hyde Park special is outside your door.STUDIO | 2 BEDROOM
