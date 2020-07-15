/
ULTIMATEMEDICAL
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
41 Apartments For Rent Near Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
$
48 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$910
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$903
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
$
10 Units Available
Old Seminole Heights
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Forest Hills
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
9 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$978
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
924 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Seminole Heights
7201 N 10th St
7201 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1517 sqft
Seminole Heights Offers Updated 3/2 Vintage Style Home on Double Lot! No expense was spared while completing the many upgrades starting from the roof to the flooring and everything in between.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Seminole Heights
6605 North Elizabeth Street
6605 Elizabeth Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1794 sqft
"Seminole Heights Bungalow" 1794 SqFt, Two Story, Built in 1923 with Character, COMPLETELY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT WITH DECORATOR TOUCHES.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
8714 Kenyon View Ct
8714 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
8502 May St
8502 May Street, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
2800 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa NO HOA or CDD fees! Hardwood and tile floors. Custom built kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and travertine backsplashes. Stainless steel appliances, an island and a breakfast bar.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Seminole Heights
5406 North Suwanee Avenue
5406 North Suwanee Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Available 7/15/2020! This renovated 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,276 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, an area of historic homes in central Tampa. Large covered front porch and oversized backyard.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Seminole Heights
6006 N Florida Ave 1
6006 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy Seminole Heights rental community - Property Id: 312656 Small boutique apartments in trendy Seminole Heights. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
8706 w kenyon ave
8706 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
708 E Seneca Ave
708 East Seneca Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
Currently tenant occupied do not disturb the tenant A NICE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2000 SQFT HOME WITH A FENCED YARD, A LARGE FRONT PORCH. A NICE COZY home. Has tile flooring and nice kitchen.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Temple Crest
8715 N 37th St
8715 North 37th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1406 sqft
Gorgeous New 3 Br 2 Bth House in Temple Crest - Property Id: 306202 Perfectly located off E Busch Blvd. near Busch Gardens. This newly built, gorgeous home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It offers a large open floor plan, perfect for the family life.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Seminole Heights
5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE
5410 North Highland Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1715 sqft
This 1920's, corner lot, bungalow home has been completely renovated, from head to toe with all new modern amenities, while keeping some of that original charm.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lowry Park Central
320 W Waters Ave Ste B
320 West Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
800 sqft
This 1/1 in Tampa, Florida, you will find comfort in our lush landscaping. You will be welcomed by a newly renovated home has premium finishes including granite countertops, an in-home washer/dryer, and a private patio.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Armenia Gardens Estates
6910 N Rome Ave
6910 North Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1850 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, 2 Car Garage block home. A large living / kitchen combo, tile flooring throughout. stainless steel appliance package, granite counter tops, and fenced back yard.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Seminole Heights
2001 E Clinton St
2001 East Clinton Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1850 sqft
HUGE corner lot, Totally updated Upon entry, you are greeted with stunning luxurious ceramic tile floors that sprawl throughout the entire main living areas of the home.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
201 Poinsettia Pine Ct Apt 202
201 Poinsettia Pine Court, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
899 sqft
NICE second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with BALCONY located in the GATED Renaissance Villas Condominium community.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Seminole Heights
6902 N Duncan Ave
6902 Duncan Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
A 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE THAT SITS in the heart of tampa with a large yard. This home has plenty of storage and has a deck, back porch and a tree house.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
704 E 127TH AVENUE
704 East 127th Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1658 sqft
Fully furnished 3 bedroom with 2 full and 1 half baths. Extra large fenced in lot with shed and carport. Washer and dryer on property. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors with his and hers closets in master.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
310 E. 130th Ave.
310 East 130th Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1230 sqft
Single Family Home - This home is now available for a long-term resident. This home features a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), warm paint colors, a 1 car attached garage and a fenced yard.