246 Apartments for rent in South Bradenton, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Bradenton
11 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4935 25th St. West #103
4935 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
4935 25th St. West #103 Available 07/04/20 FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME w/ PRIVATE FENCED YARD - Renovated 1050 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with private fenced rear yard. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
1004 W 27th Ave Unit B
1004 27th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
565 sqft
Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Fully updated 1/1 Duplex with 540 sq ft. Vinyl wood flooring with white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted walls and updated bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
2514 51st Ave. Ter. W Manatee
2514 51st Avenue Terrace West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Charming 2Bed/1Bath Duplex for Rent in Bradenton - Charming 2bed/1bath duplex for rent. Conveniently located, just minutes away from State College of Florida and shopping plazas. This home offers lots of charm with ceramic throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3010 25th St W
3010 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3010 25th St W in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4916 31st St W # A
4916 31st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4916 31st St W # A in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3525 19th St W
3525 19th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
592 sqft
Available August 1st 2020. Adorable Florida style 2/1 home in a very central close to everything Bradenton neighborhood. Tile throughout, recently updated.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
111 50th Avenue Plaza West
111 50th Avenue Plaza West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
Ready for some fun in the sun? Right now, you can rent a 2 bed/ 1.5 bath home for only $895.00 which includes the lot fees. This home is located in Heather Hills, a 55+, professionally managed manufactured home community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Samoset
1 Unit Available
305 30TH AVENUE W
305 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
924 sqft
55+ Community. 2nd floor in mid-rise building with elevator. Wood laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Has a separate dining area plus a bonus room off kitchen. Patio is screened.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE
3104 Lake Bayshore Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1144 sqft
Lovely lake view. 55+ Building, 2nd floor with elevator access. Relax and enjoy carefree living in this 2 BR/2 BA condo in coveted Bayshore on the Lake.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
758 OAKVIEW DRIVE
758 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1304 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly condo rental with one covered parking space and plenty of guest parking. Has been completely updated this year and has a gorgeous lake view from the large enclosed lanai.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W
3441 51st Avenue Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1823 sqft
Your home away from home is here! Three bedroom, two bath villa has spacious, updated kitchen with all the needed steel front appliances and breakfast bar. Living/dining combination has two skylights which allows lots of natural light inside.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3607 46TH AVENUE DRIVE W
3607 46th Avenue Drive West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1883 sqft
Updated large 3/2. Master Bedroom with Jacuzzi tub in Master bath and a separate shower. Huge separate workshop in back with electricity and air conditioner. This is not a drive by too much to see in side. Call Now!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3707 45TH TERRACE WEST
3707 45th Ter W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1429 sqft
This 2 bedroom, loft office with 2 and 1/2 baths is located in the beautiful Lakeside Village Townhomes. With a beautiful lake view! Downstairs is great for entertaining with a the screened porch overlooking the lake.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5114 41ST STREET W
5114 41st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1530 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy your private swimming pool and the peaceful view of the Lake, without having to do the work. Lawn and pool care is included in this three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in West Glenn. Great room design.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3326 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE
3326 Lake Bayshore Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1144 sqft
Great newly renovated first floor 2BR 2 bath home. Sit on the lanai and watch the birds on the lake. Full-size washer & dryer. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, hospital, and the Arts.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
716 49TH AVENUE W
716 49th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Don't miss this delightfully landscaped 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Fair Lane Acres.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
731 OAKVIEW DRIVE
731 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1632 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two bath ground level end unit with detached carport. Located in Wildewood Springs which is a very quiet but active community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3609 45TH TERRACE W
3609 45th Ter W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 Bath townhouse at Lakeside Village has warmth and great sun exposure with some added bonuses: a programmable, warming bidet in the first floor half bath and a chair transport system for the second floor.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
446 PALM TREE DRIVE
446 Palm Tree Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1304 sqft
Bright second floor 2 BR/2 BA condo (stair access only) in coveted Wildewood Springs. Heated pools, spas, tennis courts, walking trails and serene environment of nature yet close to everything.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
554 LAKESIDE DRIVE
554 Lakeside Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
940 sqft
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Beautiful Wildewood Springs 2BR/2BA unit comes with 2 twins in the Master bedroom and a Queen in the Guest room. Cozy Florida room with a beautiful view of the lush landscape. Heated pool, hot tub and tennis.
City GuideSouth Bradenton
"We were wrapped up in a blanket / Red wine buzz kickin' in / A little Sarasota moonlight / Driftwood fire burnin'" (-- Rascal Flatts, "Cool Thing")

Just some of the many cool things about the lifestyle of Sarasota, Florida--feel cozy and homely hanging on the beach at night. Located on the southwestern side of the state in Manatee County, South Bradenton is a wee 4.5 square miles of lush, sun-drenched property. This area is known for its numerous golf courses and fresh-water lakes and rivers. One of its most famous senior citizens, in fact, is Snooty the Manatee. He lives in the South Florida Museum in Bradenton and was born during the Truman presidency. And apparently, as his name suggests, maybe he's a bit opinionated? There is never a shortage of fun things to do and see in this coastal area. From riding horses in the Bay to relaxing along the miles of beaches that twist and turn along the coastline, this place is a special paradise just waiting for you to come home!

Tips For Renting In South Bradenton

First and foremost, pay attention to the time of year you begin your search. If you are coming from out of state or even from another one of Florida's cities, avoid the hurricane season if at all possible. If it isn't, watch the weather to make sure you're not moving during high winds and rain. For sure, that ain't fun. The season begins on June 1st and ends on November 30th--that's only half the calendar. So plan accordingly. Aside from that caution, the rest is quite standard. Expect to pay application fees, have your credit checked, and bring rental history with references, as well as proof of income and identification. Another expectation is first and last months' rent with a security deposit for animals as well as humans. Your realtor or agent will be able to point you in the right direction for setting up utilities and other city services once you find what you are looking for.

Local Neighborhoods

Lorraine Rd/Covenant Way: This is a suburban neighborhood filled with well-educated, young, and upwardly mobile urban sophisticates. The median income is rather high in this neighborhood, but the residents who live here can afford the better things in life. Caviar dreams! This area is ranked in the top 15 percent of America's wealthiest neighborhoods. So yes, if you have a staggering income, this is the neighborhood for you.$$$$$

Whitfield Ave/University Pkwy: This is another quiet suburban neighborhood that is exceedingly expensive to live in, with medium-sized rentals (3-4 bedrooms) as the norm. Filled with freshwater ponds and located right next to the Braden River, this is a quiet community of up-and-coming professionals and their families.$$$$$

Manatee Ave W/79th St W: Surrounded by water, this opulent neighborhood is for those who want to watch the sun rise and set over the ocean each and every day. Lucky them. With Palma Sola Bay to the south, Grassy Pointe Bayou to the east, and Perico Bayou sandwiched between the island and the mainland, this is a small slice of Floridian paradise, so many are seeking this spot. It's easy to find a small- or medium-sized rental here, but you will be paying for the location. It's easily walkable and has lots of little shops and corner stores, but most residents drive to work.$$$$

Palma Sola Park: This is a gorgeous and moderately affordable area that lies on the banks of the Palma Sola Bay. You will find mainly executives and management professionals in this area, so be aware of eavesdropping on the passersby on their cellphones. Predominantly young people with a good smattering of families and seniors rounds out the familial feeling of this area.$$$

Bayshore Gardens: Located along the banks of Sarasota Bay, Bayshore Gardens is a large mobile-home community with a few single-family houses mixed in. This rather nautical, hip, trendy area of the city is actually home to many seniors. Imagine--hip seniors with scuba gear. It is a very walkable neighborhood, very affordable, and family-friendly, with the added benefit of having Bayshore Gardens Marina within walking distance. Many residents take to the bay for fishing, swimming, paddle-boarding, or boating. This is an ocean lover's dream!$$

75th St W/Cortez Rd W: This neighborhood is a stone's throw away from Palma Sola Bay. Rock-skipper heaven! It has a nautical feel to it, and is populated with little shops that cater to locals and tourists alike. It's an urban area with mostly young, middle-income residents who are rising stars in their chosen fields.$$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Bradenton?
The average rent price for South Bradenton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,450.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Bradenton?
Some of the colleges located in the South Bradenton area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Bradenton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Bradenton from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

