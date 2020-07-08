All apartments in Tampa
3201 Chipco St

3201 Chipco Street · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Chipco Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/404d98707f ---- Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with new carpet & fresh paint. Corner lot property with a small front porch leading into the living/foyer area. Continuing on your right you have the breakfast nook connecting into the kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with tiled flooring, plenty of counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Room beyond is an perfect storage and utility room. Master bedroom is spacious and comes with a closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a beautifully tiled standing shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom also featuring the tiled shower/tub combo. Don\'t for get the wonderful fenced in back yard area making this home the one you can\'t pass up!

$60 Application feen$150 Tenant admin fee 12 Months Ceramic Tile Courtyard Fence Walk In Closet(S)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Chipco St have any available units?
3201 Chipco St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Chipco St have?
Some of 3201 Chipco St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Chipco St currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Chipco St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Chipco St pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Chipco St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3201 Chipco St offer parking?
No, 3201 Chipco St does not offer parking.
Does 3201 Chipco St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Chipco St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Chipco St have a pool?
No, 3201 Chipco St does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Chipco St have accessible units?
No, 3201 Chipco St does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Chipco St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Chipco St has units with dishwashers.

