Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Cortona South Tampa

Open Now until 6pm
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy · (813) 519-5045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18103 · Avail. now

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1265 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortona South Tampa.

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
car charging
car wash area
dog park
online portal
pool table
The newest address in South Tampa is hemispheres apart from the rest. Inspired by the hilltop town in Tuscany, Italy, Cortona welcomes you to discover its modern village lifestyle and make yourself at home surrounded by its Mediterranean charm.

As you approach Cortona’s distinct and symbolic entrance, the feel of a quiet village draws you into a unique blend of townhomes and apartments, walkable streets, Mediterranean-inspired landscaping and accents, amenities and inviting outdoor spaces – bringing to South Tampa the ambiance of a quaint, faraway place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $175
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cortona South Tampa have any available units?
Cortona South Tampa has a unit available for $2,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortona South Tampa have?
Some of Cortona South Tampa's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortona South Tampa currently offering any rent specials?
Cortona South Tampa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cortona South Tampa pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortona South Tampa is pet friendly.
Does Cortona South Tampa offer parking?
Yes, Cortona South Tampa offers parking.
Does Cortona South Tampa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cortona South Tampa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortona South Tampa have a pool?
Yes, Cortona South Tampa has a pool.
Does Cortona South Tampa have accessible units?
No, Cortona South Tampa does not have accessible units.
Does Cortona South Tampa have units with dishwashers?
No, Cortona South Tampa does not have units with dishwashers.
