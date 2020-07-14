Cortona South Tampa

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse elevator gym pool putting green bbq/grill internet access volleyball court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly car charging car wash area dog park online portal pool table

The newest address in South Tampa is hemispheres apart from the rest. Inspired by the hilltop town in Tuscany, Italy, Cortona welcomes you to discover its modern village lifestyle and make yourself at home surrounded by its Mediterranean charm.



As you approach Cortona’s distinct and symbolic entrance, the feel of a quiet village draws you into a unique blend of townhomes and apartments, walkable streets, Mediterranean-inspired landscaping and accents, amenities and inviting outdoor spaces – bringing to South Tampa the ambiance of a quaint, faraway place.