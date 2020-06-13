47 Apartments for rent in Brooksville, FL

/
Brooksville
Apartments for rent in Brooksville, FL
Candlelight
965 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
Studio
$660
1 Bedroom
$729
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We put no one above you! Our single-story ranch-style apartment homes feel more like home. You'll enjoy the country living with suburban accessibility. Candlelight is conveniently located in the heart of Brooksville.
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,011
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
860 sqft
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.
844 Continental Drive
844 Continental Dr, Brooksville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
TOTALLY REMODELED Brooksville 4BR/1.
301 Union Street
301 Union St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Totally Remodeled 2BR/1BA Brooksville Duplex! NO APPLICATION FEE! - Introducing Brookside VillasDowntown Brooksvilles New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous
845 Continental Drive
845 Continental Dr, Brooksville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL 3BR/1BA BROOKSVILLE Duplex W/ Gorgeous Flooring! - Introducing Brookside VillasDowntown Brooksvilles New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous
719 Benton Avenue
719 Benton Avenue, Brooksville, FL
Studio
$800
609 sqft
Prime location for medical or professional office close to State Rd 50 (Cortez Blvd) and US 41(Broad St) 719 is one of five units in the Brooksville Professional Plaza. Next to Nature Coast Medical Center and The Grande .
Results within 1 mile of Brooksville
South Brooksville
182 A Street
182 A Street, South Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
- 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit. Will consider section 8 Voucher! (RLNE4300196)
4129 Gevalia Drive
4129 Gevalia Drive, South Brooksville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2531 sqft
Custom built 4 bedroom 2 bath Alexander Renoir model with gorgeous lake and golf course view from the solar heated pool and over sized lanai. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, built in oven, & center island.
Results within 5 miles of Brooksville
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
5444 Firethorn Point
5444 Firethorn Point, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3100 sqft
5444 Firethorn Point Available 07/10/20 Firethorn Point 5444 - Available July 10th: A must see Located on the Private Cul de Sac with in Silverthorn! 3/2/2 with cooled build out space for Golf cart! Home boast over 3100 ft of living space.
15266 Alba Dr
15266 Alba Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1665 sqft
Great 3BR Pool Home for Lease-to-Own! - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM.
14446 Sterling Run
14446 Sterling Run, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1572 sqft
14446 Sterling Run Available 07/07/20 14446 Sterling Run - An amazing opportunity in the Desirable Gated Golf Community of Silver-thorn. This Villa Boast over 1500 sq ft of living space, a split floor plan with a spacious lanai.
8200 Fort Dade Avenue
8200 Fort Dade Avenue, South Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
430 sqft
Available now - cute, spotless, furnished 1/1 apartment located in historic Brooksville. Rent includes all utilities and maintenance. Inside Washer/dryer hookup. Queen size bed.
7110 Barclay Avenue
7110 Barclay Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
927 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath Villa with community pool. Walking distance to convenient store.. Close to all other shopping.
Brookridge
8054 Mission Street
8054 Mission Street, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1058 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - 55+ and No Pets please. Annual Rental in the Adult Community of Brookridge in Brooksville, FL. Super Cute with 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms as well as an Enclosed Porch and a Screen-enclosed Porch for your enjoyment.
Results within 10 miles of Brooksville
5346 Tanner Road
5346 Tanner Road, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1436 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,436 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
4422 Larkenheath Dr
4422 Larkenheath Drive, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2049 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house. For Lease-Purchase - This property is available on a lease with purchase option only. Minimum option required before move-IN: $23,000.
Brookridge
14180 Holly Hammock Ln
14180 Holly Hammock Lane, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1881 sqft
Sweet 3br/2ba. Lots of room. For lease-purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $22,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.
13060 Hanley Drive
13060 Hanley Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
13060 Hanley Drive - Charming 3,2,2 Home Features split plan with a great room, indoor laundry room, dining area with an open porch and spacious yard. Close to many amenities. Pets require prior owner approval. (RLNE4847879)
Royal Highlands
11139 LOMITA WREN RD.
11139 Lomita Wren Road, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/01/20 LOMITA - Property Id: 298244 Half acre; Living Area:1455 sq. ft; Total Area - 2084 sq. Ft. Master Bedroom -13x13.5; Bedroom #2 &3 -11x10.5; Breakfast nook off the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Screened Florida room.
13176 Siam Drive
13176 Siam Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1347 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,347 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
5032 Teather Street
5032 Teather Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1549 sqft
5032 Teather Street - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Home features bright & open floor plan with Great Room, Eat in Kitchen and Indoor Laundry Sorry, this property does not allow pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831289)
3562 Ligonier Rd
3562 Ligonier Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1089 sqft
Welcome yourself into this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1 car garage pool home! Located in Spring Hill, FL.
4436 Devonshire Ave
4436 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Spring Hill. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a split floor plan. Large living/dining room combo, with a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space.
