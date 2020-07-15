/
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
Last updated July 15 2020
58 Apartments For Rent Near Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
64 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
12 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
12 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
8 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
1 Unit Available
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
720 sqft
Lindru Gardens is located just minutes away from Clearwater Beaches, shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community features one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
19 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$616
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$838
530 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
1 Unit Available
608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE
608 North Osceola Avenue, Clearwater, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4090 sqft
THE ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. Custom built in 2014, this waterfront estate of 4,090 sq ft is the perfect blend of craftsman architecture with modern coastal luxury design.
1 Unit Available
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.
1 Unit Available
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1403 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy
1 Unit Available
2025 Marilyn St
2025 Marilyn Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1145 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780. Skycrest Terrace. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath single family home has been completely remodeled. This cute home has newer paint inside and out. Newer tile and neutral throughout.
1 Unit Available
Island Estate
202 WINDWARD PASSAGE
202 Windward Passage, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2057 sqft
Listing is for 12 Month ANNUAL LEASE ONLY. NO Pets at the request of the Owner. Open Virtual Tour Link 1 for Matterport Walk-Through Tour. This property is offered as Fully Furnished ONLY.
1 Unit Available
2205 Palmetto St. E
2205 Palmetto Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1296 sqft
Newer countertops, stainless steel appliances, re-honed terrazzo floors throughout, large shady fenced yard, new garage door, walking distance to Long Rec Center. Wheelchair access at front and rear including roll-in shower in 2nd bath.
1 Unit Available
628 CLEVELAND STREET
628 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
2360 sqft
This is a stunning Penthouse, Furnished 15th Floor unit and complex Station Square directly in Downtown Clearwater. Available in both Long Term or Short term rental periods. Minimum of 1 month or annually.
1 Unit Available
Old Clearwater Bay
1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE
1860 North Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2512 sqft
Waterfront living with views of two No.
1 Unit Available
605 GARDENIA STREET
605 Gardenia Street, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1713 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Belleair this gorgeous home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Florida room (with air), indoor laudry room with new washer and dryer and covered patio. Huge fenced in yard with shed for extra storage.
1 Unit Available
1257 Drew Street
1257 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
670 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Clearwater. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, hardwood floors, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable, heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 19th 2020.
1 Unit Available
Pride
1680 Nursery Road
1680 Nursery Road, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2153 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom + Office in Clearwater on Serene Pond. Large Fenced Yard. Separate Living & Family Rooms Allow Everyone to Spread Out. Oversized Inside Laundry Room with LArge Closet. Walk to Publix Shopping Center.
1 Unit Available
51 ISLAND WAY
51 Island Way, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
665 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY2021 and forward*WHAT A VIEW* 6month MIN-Fully Turn-Key-Live the Island Life--Stunning FULL WEST Gulf of Mexico views from this 9th floor condo.
1 Unit Available
932 LAURA STREET
932 Laura Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Three story town home in the heart of Downtown Clearwater available for long term (1, 2 or 3 year) leases only. Each of the 3 bedrooms comes with its own private bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1309 Lakeview Rd. 1300
1309 Lakeview Road, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1300 Available 09/05/20 Evergreen unit - Property Id: 316887 Location, Location, Location!! Are you looking for quiet and quaint living in beautiful Clearwater, Florida? Do you need a garage for your toys? You just found what you've been
1 Unit Available
1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE
1003 Pine Brook Drive, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1590 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed/2.
1 Unit Available
15 TURNER STREET
15 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1280 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bed/2bath/garage in townhouse complex with a community pool close to water - Fully furnished and inside utilities - Minimum rental period one month - Max six months - Tenant Approval and security deposit required - Water,
1 Unit Available
111 North Lady Mary Drive
111 North Lady Mary Drive, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
726 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2092609 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.