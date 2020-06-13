/
memphis
Last updated June 13 2020
364 Apartments for rent in Memphis, FL📍
Memphis
1 Unit Available
3230 6th Avenue West
3230 6th Avenue West, Memphis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1072 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available.
1 Unit Available
655 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5
655 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 655 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5 in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
651 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5
651 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Water sewer and trash included in rent!
1 Unit Available
630 20th Lane East, BUILDING 2
630 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Lovely end unit neighboring a courtyard. Perfect for kids. New upgraded LED lights keep energy bills down. Laminate flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
675 20th Lane East
675 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded! This spacious unit now features beautiful wood tile flooring. You'll enjoy granite counter-tops, new cabinets, dishwasher, and microwave.
1 Unit Available
602 20th Lane East, BUILDING 1
602 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded! This end unit now features granite counter-tops, dishwasher, and microwave. LED lighting provides bright lights that are easy on the eyes and wallet. No backyard neighbors.
1 Unit Available
6023 TREMEZA PLACE
6023 Tremeza Pl, Memphis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1936 sqft
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete
1 Unit Available
731 20th Lane East, BUILDING 8
731 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Updated led lighting. Save money on power bills. Brand new cabinets and counter tops. Dishwasher and disposal. Freshly painted.
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
2216 29th Avenue East
2216 29th Avenue East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1395 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVALIABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1,395 sq ft.
Memphis
1 Unit Available
236 51st Street Circle East
236 51st Street East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1435 sqft
Outstanding 55+ Community located in Palms of Manasota Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Paired villa with a two car garage home is loaded with character.
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
507 25th Dr. E
507 25th Drive East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1744 sqft
507 25th Dr. E Available 06/08/20 For Lease - Beautiful established family community at Plantation Bay Ellenton. This pool home features 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage. Close to Manatee River and easy access to I75, shopping malls and beaches.
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
3208 14th Court East
3208 14th Court East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1557 sqft
Annual rental home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the community of South Oak. This magnificent offers with an open floor plan and showcases three bedrooms, two baths plus a two-car garage.
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1701 EDGEWATER LANE
1701 Edgewater Lane, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1547 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED TURN KEY FURNISHED VILLA IN TERRA CEIA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. PEACEFUL SETTING AND NEAR COMMUNITY POOL. LAKE AND GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THE SPACIOUS LANAI.
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Downtown Bradenton
12 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1450 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
South Bradenton
13 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Norma Lloyd Park
5 Units Available
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Braden River East
26 Units Available
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1368 sqft
Updated apartments in a quiet, residential community. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Nine-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances provided. Chef-inspired kitchens. Pool on-site and bark park available.
Braden River East
82 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Samoset
4 Units Available
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
Samoset
Contact for Availability
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Memphis rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,240.
Some of the colleges located in the Memphis area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Memphis from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
