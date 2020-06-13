/
/
south pasadena
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM
226 Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, FL📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7902 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1145 sqft
HARBOURSIDE - Waterfront Gated Island Community, EZ access to Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown.Unfurnished/Yearly Lease, 2 BR, 2 BA, Desirable West Water Views On Boca Ciega Bay Intracoastal.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1316 PASADENA AVENUE S
1316 Pasadena Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
950 sqft
FULLY turn-key FURNISHED, bring your suitcase and move right in! Lush, park like setting overlooking a tranquil pond. Ground floor unit with screened lanai to enjoy the view.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7882 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7882 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1575 sqft
Waterfront/Annual/Unfurnished Condo available in Harbourside community. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is available for immediate occupancy. Waterfront views from Master bedroom, Living/Dining room and Kitchen. New carpet has been installed.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7974 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1145 sqft
Furnished Annual Harbourside rental. This Western facing, 5th Floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo, overlooks the Intracoastal waterway.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7910 SUN ISLAND DRIVE S
7910 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
770 sqft
BAY ISLAND - GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! A beautiful, panoramic view of the open water from your patio. One bedroom, one bath, first floor unit in the well placed Yorktown building. Completely furnished, a turnkey operation.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunset Beach
1 Unit Available
7650 Bayshore Dr
7650 Bayshore Drive, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1430 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this Wide open gulf and Beach views from the 11th floor of this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo at mansions by the sea. Direct beach front condo with 60' balcony.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6363 Gulf Winds Dr
6363 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1335 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Spacious Sylvette 2 bed 2 bath completely remodeled, New windows, Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, Stainless appliances, Tile in common areas and newly polished terrazzo floors in the bedrooms, No Carpet!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
300 64th Ave Apt 420
300 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this unit at the fabulous Sylvette. Huge oversize one bedroom, one and a half bath, fully furnished top floor condo overlooking the pool and waterway. Move in ready. 90 day minimum.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
450 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular views of this unfurnished, waterfront unit, located in Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club. Watch the sunrise while enjoying your morning coffee or watch the sunset while enjoying your evening beverage.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6700 SUNSET WAY
6700 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
495 sqft
Beach Living at The Friendly Native Beach Resort on Upham Beach! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath VACATION RENTAL condo located right over the dunes on St Pete Beach! First floor condo with 2 Full sized beds in the bedroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
880 LA PLAZA AVENUE S
880 La Plaza Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
560 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in quaint St Petersburg neighborhood. House features new tile throughout, new paint & granite countertops in the kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
505 66TH AVENUE
505 66th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
830 sqft
Updated LONG TERM lease waiting for your furnishings! Located on the top floor in the center of the building, with parking space in front of the unit. Open living with new Gray Kitchen cabinets with Rich Granite countertops with a kitchen bar.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7000 BEACH PLAZA
7000 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with panoramic views of the Gulf. Guests will marvel at the views of manatees and dolphins in the gulf, diving pelicans and breathtaking sunsets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6741 HIBISCUS AVENUE S
6741 Hibiscus Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
724 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/1 bath to call home! Has a 1 car carport, a fenced back yard & close to shopping, restaurants and transit. Washer & dryer are included, tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Tenants must pass a background check.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
500 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
500 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
12 month lease available for this fully furnished unit in desirable Treasure Island Tennis & Yacht Club.
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE
6161 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*LONG TERM RENTAL ONLY-PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SNOWBIRD RENTALS* AVAILABLE NOW!! This won't last long!! Come live in Paradise! Just steps to our powder sand, award winning beach, this delightful fully furnished turn key home has everything you need
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
La Vista
1 Unit Available
7412 2ND AVENUE N
7412 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1624 sqft
Location! Adventure! Sun, Fun and Nightlife! Escape into beach life at this gorgeous 1920’s Craftsman Bungalow home for lease.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Brightwater
1 Unit Available
5412 LEILANI DRIVE
5412 Leilani Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1850 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME 2 BLOCKS FROM BEACH,MUST SEE, BOAT LIFT AND SAILBOAT WATER, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BEST NEIGHBORHOOD ON ST PETE BEACH, MUST SEE. Unfurnished or furnished options.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for South Pasadena rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,720.
Some of the colleges located in the South Pasadena area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Pasadena from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL