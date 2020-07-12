/
/
/
palma ceia
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
252 Apartments for rent in Palma Ceia, Tampa, FL
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,231
535 sqft
Come home to character and convenience at 3311-13 San Juan, where everything that makes Palma Ceia special is right at your doorstep.1 BEDROOM
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
835 sqft
In the middle of it all, Palma Ceia is the perfect blend of convenience and calm in one of Tampa’s most picturesque neighborhoods. STUDIO 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3210 W Santiago St
3210 West Santiago Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1550 sqft
The South Tampa 3/2 home is located the the most sought after school district and residential area! This home has a newly remodeled kitchen and bath with beautiful granite and tile, while keeping the charm of the 1922 bungalow with built ins and a
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3002 W Sitios Street - D
3002 West Sitios Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Recently renovated 1925 building in the heart of South Tampa, just one block from Palma Ceia Golf + Country Club. Walk beautiful tree-lined streets to neighborhood playground, dog park and Bayshore Blvd.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3507 W Barcelona St Unit 1
3507 West Barcelona Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2500 sqft
Location! Location! Magnificent 2-story residence with direct access 2-car garage. Pristine condition throughout with beautiful hardwood floors, 10ft ceilings, plantation shutters, decorative lighting, surround sound, crown molding, ceiling fans.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3203 W Tacon Street B
3203 West Tacon Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
832 sqft
Southwest Tampa offers 2 story 2/1.5 Townhome!! Gorgeous Palma Ceia Park home has wood flooring with neutral colored paint in this warm and cozy Townhome. Enjoy the open floor plan with this living and dining room combo great for entertaining.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3507 W SAN PEDRO STREET
3507 West San Pedro Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2149 sqft
Stunning South Tampa Home! Nestled in a neighborhood that is walking distance to elementary school and plant high school.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3415 W SANTIAGO STREET
3415 West Santiago Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
850 sqft
Fully furnished 2/1 first-floor duplex unit with 2 off-street parking spaces in prestigious Palma Ceia.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1920 S HABANA AVENUE
1920 South Habana Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
924 sqft
Looking for a South Tampa rental with lots of character? This mid century classic is a 2 story townhome style 1/2 duplex in Palma Ceia on a brick street close to Palma Ceia Park and playground with dog park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3014 W. San Nicholas Street
3014 West San Nicholas Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1690 sqft
Stunning, updated 1920's Mediterranean 3BR/2BA in Palma Ceia!! This South Tampa home features crown and base moldings, gleaming pine floors, spacious living room with original wood burning fireplace and formal dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Palma Ceia
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
47 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,085
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community in the SOHO area. Updated interiors with upscale features, including granite countertops and new appliances. On-site parking provided. Beautiful landscaping. Close to area parks and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to Bayshore Blvd. Apartments include granite countertops, wood floors, and brushed nickel fixtures. Community has lush landscaping throughout and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
2 Units Available
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
726 sqft
Right off Platt Street near South Howard's busy retail and entertainment area. A modern, updated community with new kitchens and beautiful wood floors throughout. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Close to Hyde Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1025 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Bayshore Blvd and the expressway. Community features a resident portal, off-street parking, laundry facilities, and outdoor patio area. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and high-end cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1209 sqft
Minutes from the Selmon Expressway and Hillsborough Bay. Modern apartment building with controlled access. Rooftop lounge, pool, sauna, outdoor kitchen. Two-bedroom units come with washer/dryer and extra storage. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,350
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to character and convenience at 916 S. Oregon, where everything that makes Hyde Park special is outside your door.STUDIO | 2 BEDROOM
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1508 S Clark Ave
1508 South Clark Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1501 sqft
Palma Ceia 4 Bedroom - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home sits in the heart of South Tampa. Located in the Plant school district, this home is located near Mabry Elementary, Coleman Middle School and St. Mary's Episcopal Day School.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2923 W Santiago St
2923 West Santiago Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1088 sqft
Awesome Location! 2Bed /1.5 Bath Townhouse - Tampa - This townhouse is only one block off of Bayshore with waterview 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome. Nice brick patio with privacy fence. Carport parking in the rear. Living & Dining Room combo.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2405 S Ardson Pl Unit 403
2405 South Ardson Place, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
CALL RITA VASQUEZ 98130 786-2000 FOR SHOWING Howell Park on Bayshore Blvd. This is a 55 or over community. Nicely updated Kitchen with granite counter-tops, marble floors and newer appliances. Kitchen offers eat in space. Wall to wall carpet.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704
2109 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
377 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seventh floor condo in the highly sought after Bayshore Royal Condos! The breathtaking view of of the Bay from your own personal balcony is the reason to call this condo your home! Recently renovated with top of the line Hurricane windows and
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2314 South Clewis Court, 302
2314 South Clewis Court, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
948 sqft
Lovely 2/2 unit with a private patio. Spacious open split plan with hardwood floors, family room and kitchen. Reserved parking space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3103 N JULIA CIRCLE
3103 West Julia Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2212 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED SPLIT FLOOR PLAN 4 BEDROOM 3 FULL & 1 1/2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY 1 STORY HOME. RIGHT OF MACDILL AVE BEHIND THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY NAMES TENNIS COURTS AND PRACTICE FIELDS. VERY PRIVATE HOME WITH PLENTY OF OPEN SPACE.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3215 W De Leon St. Unit 1
3215 West De Leon Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2802 sqft
Available Now! Luxury South Tampa Townhome! - Upscale living in highly desirable South Tampa location. Built in 2017, this spacious and spectacular 3 story townhome boasts the finest of features.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLGibsonton, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCarrollwood, FLCitrus Park, FL