2926 W LEROY STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely 2 story house in convenient West Tampa community with lots of character.... beautiful wood floors and loads of charm. Enjoy entertaining on the wooden deck and the large backyard. 3 Large bedrooms and the bathroom has beautiful bamboo tile. Bring the rocking chairs for the front porch as it welcomes you home and provides a lot of curb appeal.