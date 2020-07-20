2926 West Leroy Street, Tampa, FL 33607 MacFarlane Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 story house in convenient West Tampa community with lots of character.... beautiful wood floors and loads of charm. Enjoy entertaining on the wooden deck and the large backyard. 3 Large bedrooms and the bathroom has beautiful bamboo tile. Bring the rocking chairs for the front porch as it welcomes you home and provides a lot of curb appeal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2926 W LEROY STREET have any available units?
2926 W LEROY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 W LEROY STREET have?
Some of 2926 W LEROY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 W LEROY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2926 W LEROY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.