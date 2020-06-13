/
fuller heights
90 Apartments for rent in Fuller Heights, FL📍
Imperial Lakes
6050 Topher Trl
6050 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
945 sqft
Corporate and vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods community within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and within a 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minutes to Disney & Universal attractions.
Imperial Lakes
6130 Topher Trl
6130 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
662 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath condo in Fairwoods with golf course views. Ceramic tile throughout, fully furnished. Refrigerator, range, range hood, dishwasher and microwave oven. Stackable full size clothes washer and dryer in interior laundry closet.
Imperial Lakes
6002 Topher Trl
6002 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Jan to April Seasonal rate $2000/month; call for off-season rates. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in Fairwoods Condos within Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Imperial Lakes
6110 Topher Trl
6110 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
945 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,200 to $2,000 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods Condos within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Imperial Lakes
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40
5225 Imperial Lakes Boulevard, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1038 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,600 to $2,400 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Imperial Lakes
4260 Creekwood Ln
4260 Creekwood Lane, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1819 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated Creek Woods neighborhood within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Private fenced back yard with spa and outdoor dining. You will enjoy the privacy and lush setting this home offers.
Sundance
3259 Ogden Drive
3259 Ogden Drive, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1521 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Imperial Lakes
456 Oaklanding Boulevard
456 Oak Landing Blvd, Fuller Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
5000 sqft
456 Oak Landing Blvd - Pool Home - 4 BR's (6 Br's) - 3 Full bathrooms, over 5,000 Sq. Ft. of Living.
Imperial Lakes
4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE
4402 Winding Oaks Circle, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1665 sqft
Beautiful Arthur Rutenberg designed 3/2 home, is move-in ready. This home is in the Gated Fairway Oaks Golf Community. This home was the former model home for the development and has premium design upgrade features throughout.
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
6337 Sedgeford Dr
6337 Sedgeford Drive, Medulla, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1945 sqft
Call or Text Matthew Harold. 4/2.5 Townhome in gated community Chelsea Oaks off Shepherd Road, Lakeland FL. Conveniently located near Walmart and Publix. https://www.rentahomewithus.com/tampa-bay-homes-for-rent#ad/1112346
3284 Sanoma Dr
3284 Sanoma Drive, Willow Oak, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1752 sqft
Beautiful South Lakeland home!! This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath split plan home has a 2 car garage, a screened in patio. Cathedral ceiling in the living room and a breakfast bar in the kitchen create a nice open feeling.
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
5417 Highlands Vista Cir
5417 Highlands Vista Circle, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2504 sqft
Check out this Triple split pool home in LHMS/GJHS district. Pool care included. 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in a gated community. This home features a formal living and formal dining.
Creekside
4877 Hickory Stream Ln
4877 Hickory Stream Lane, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1804 sqft
Home located in beautiful Creekside community off of HWY 60. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot features an open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining.
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1803 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
4315 Orangewood Circle
4315 Orangewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2188 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
618 El Camino Real South
618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1362 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available.
6743 HIGHLANDS CREEK BOULEVARD
6743 Highlands Creek Boulevard, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2608 sqft
4BR/2BA IN HIGHLANDS CREEK! Popular SE Lakeland gated community zoned for excellent schools. Four bedroom split plan features vaulted ceilings and large rooms. Formal living and dining rooms plus large family room and kitchen with breakfast area.
Eaglebrooke
7016 CASCADES COURT
7016 Cascades Court, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2261 sqft
Beautiful, single-family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Eaglebrooke, a gated golf course community. After you enter the house, you will see a formal living and dining room with lovely maple wood floors.
Oakbridge
3133 STONEWATER DRIVE
3133 Stonewater Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1918 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED in the gated community of Stonewater. This two-story villa has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and has new carpet upstairs and new vinyl wood look plank flooring downstairs.
4342 SPRING LANE
4342 Spring Lane, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1706 sqft
NEEDING SPACE? NO HOA! How about just over AN ACRE in SOUTH LAKELAND? Beautiful Custom Built, Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home is set in a very peaceful location among mature trees.
Cleveland Heights
433 CARLETON STREET
433 Carleton Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
This newly remolded three bedroom two bath rental home is located in a great area of South Lakeland! Conveniently, located near shopping, dining & the Polk Parkway if you are commuting to Orlando or Tampa Bay.
