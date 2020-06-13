/
206 Apartments for rent in Cortez, FL📍
Cortez
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY
12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage.
Cortez
4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE
4815 Independence Drive, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1147 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THIS COMING 2021 WINTER SEASON! Minutes from the Beautiful Gulf beaches on Anna Maria Island. This 2nd floor updated condo is located in Mount Vernon. Master bedroom has a queen size bed plus a full.
Cortez
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W
9604 Cortez Road West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1218 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled water front condo located at The Waterways! Florida living at it's very best. Bring your boat this rental comes with your own boat slip. Sip your coffee looking at beautiful Palma Sola Bay.
Cortez
9422 ANDOVER CIRCLE
9422 Andover Circle, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1242 sqft
Ground level furnished villa with glassed in patio and extra storage on carport. Clubhouse, pool, tennis conveniently located right outside the back door. Community offers numerous activities daily. Public beaches approximately 5 miles away.
Cortez
3833 117TH STREET W
3833 117th Street West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1245 sqft
Two Miles to the beautiful Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island.
Cortez
9211 43RD TERRACE W
9211 43rd Terrace West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3766 sqft
You don't want to miss this rental! Large open concept town home located in the private gated community in The Villas of Rinacita. 3 BR/3 1/2 BA. Guest suite on the first floor with a full bathroom.
West Bradenton
6709 34th Avenue W
6709 34th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1370 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
37 Tidy island Bvd Available 07/01/20 Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.
West Bradenton
6905 Arbor Oaks Ct
6905 Arbor Oaks Court, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,885
3055 sqft
Impressive Two-STORY 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath West Bradenton Home! This home is ready for you! - Spacious cul-de-sac home located in the community of Arbor Oaks west Bradenton! The location places you only 5 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
West Bradenton
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.
West Bradenton
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3057 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
Bradenton Beach
115 3RD STREET S
115 3rd Street South, Bradenton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1009 sqft
This property Commercially zoned is diagonal Bridge Tender & Dockside Bar, across from the New Bridge Street Mall & Daiquiri Deck.
West Bradenton
7234 HAMILTON ROAD
7234 Hamilton Road, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1277 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after community of Palma Sola Trace in Bradenton! On the first floor of this inviting condo is a roomy garage with plenty of storage room for added convenience.
710 FOX STREET
710 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1130 sqft
PEACOCK PARADISE! - VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. Lovely turnkey furnished 3-bedroom / 2-bath single family home in the desirable historic "Village" of Longboat Key.
West Bradenton
2727 75TH STREET W
2727 75th Street West, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. Sabal Palms. Cute and cozy. One bedroom/1.5 bath condo has been nicely maintained. Freshly painted and ready for immediate occupancy. Active community, no age restriction.
Bradenton Beach
108 N 9th St
108 9th Street North, Bradenton Beach, FL
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
Watch the sunset daily! Refreshed airy beach studio apartments with lovely porches and just across the street from the beach, bars and great restaurants. Apartments have been repainted inside and out and are refreshed for a nice beach hideaway.
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.
Cortez
8728 54TH AVENUE W
8728 54th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1561 sqft
Fully furnished 2BR/2BA ground floor condo in Bay Hollow. 3.1 miles from Anna Maria Island beaches. Small, private, peaceful community on canal with views of Tidy Island wildlife refuge.
West Bradenton
3646 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3646 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2021 sqft
Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath home. There is a den which has been converted to a bedroom that has twin beds, but no closet. Master bedroom has king bed; master bath has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks.
West Bradenton
6809 20TH AVENUE W
6809 20th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Settle in and enjoy your lush green surroundings in this lovely Village Green home.
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3080 sqft
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
