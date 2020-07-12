/
macfarlane park
301 Apartments for rent in MacFarlane Park, Tampa, FL
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Luxury units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer. Community offers pool, gym and clubhouse. Located off West Columbus Drive, close to shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3013 W IVY STREET
3013 West Ivy Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
900 sqft
Accepting Section 8! What an amazing location and neighborhood! Welcome to West Tampa. One of Tampa’s historic, most established neighborhoods.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3037 W Leroy St
3037 Leroy Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1200 sqft
PERFECT location! - Close to Tampa International, walking distance to Raymond James Stadium, I-275, shopping, restaurants and more! Kitchen features brand new appliances, granite counter tops, with breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of MacFarlane Park
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
5 Units Available
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Gardens in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
30 Units Available
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,424
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1142 sqft
Situated in Westshore, close to downtown Tampa. Spacious apartment homes with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and hardwood-style floors. Community amenities include a social lounge, clubhouse, health club, game room and landscaped courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
39 Units Available
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,301
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1284 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry in beautiful apartments with tiled backsplashes, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located near Whole Foods and multiple bus routes.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
20 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
30 Units Available
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,235
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1258 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Granite countertops, dishwashers and parking garage. Pet-friendly apartments near Al Lopez Park. Convenient to Interstate 275 and Highway 574.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$899
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
24 Units Available
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,270
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1082 sqft
Near Tampa International Airport, shopping and dining. Recently renovated apartments come with all kitchen appliances, extra storage, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community amenities include a dog park, bike storage, pool and clubhouse. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4718 North Michael Court Unit 120
4718 Michael Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
2/1 Townhouse in central Tampa - Beautiful 2/1 condo that is centrally located. Spacious living room with a kitchen that has oak cabinets and built in wine rack.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
4400 West Spruce Street
4400 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,171
575 sqft
Millennium Westshore represents the best in South Tampa luxury living, offering studios through three bedrooms in stunning open concept designs that feature 10' ceilings, granite counter tops, huge closet spaces and solid surface flooring options,
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4104 North Thatcher Avenue
4104 North Thatcher Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1600 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4102 North Thatcher Avenue
4102 North Thatcher Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1600 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4221 West Spruce Street
4221 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
https://rently.com/properties/1471899?source=marketing "Second Floor" 792 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3711 W NORTH B STREET
3711 West North B Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
800 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (water, electricity, wifi, sewer, trash, lawn service) LOVELY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS AND AN ORNAMENTAL FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM. LARGE BEDROOM WITH AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM OR STUDY.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2022 N Lemans Blvd 2
2022 North Lemans Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1117 sqft
Great deal in the International Plaza dist! - Property Id: 280209 NE Westshore International Plaza dist.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1307 W NASSAU STREET
1307 West Nassau Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
Remodeled 2BD/1BA single family home located in north Hyde park. This home has been nicely upgraded with wood floors throughout and tile in wet areas. It has a large front yard and the back yard is completely fenced in.
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
3003 West Heiter Street
3003 West Heiter Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2109 sqft
Welcome to Tampa, FL. Beautiful Home, 4 bed 2.5 bath. - Tenant pays all utilities - Pet friendly, 1 house trained pet. No aggressive breeds.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4313 West Nassau Street
4313 West Nassau Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
1865 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2107 W Palmetto St
2107 West Palmetto Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1269 sqft
Historic Bungalow in West Tampa - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful historic bungalow located in West Tampa. This home has tile flooring throughout with gorgeous high ceilings, newer appliances and fresh paint.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275
2615 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1085 sqft
Unit 1275 Available 08/11/20 2br/2ba Cozy & Fully Furnished Apartment - Property Id: 264676 Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.
