Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking on-site laundry internet access

Located in the heart of North Tampa near Temple Terrace, this quiet community offers easy access to all areas of Tampa. It will be easy for you to make Terrace Trace a place you will want to call home! Our single-story, garden-style Temple Terrace Tampa apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Tampa near Hardrock Hotel and Casino.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Terrace Trace is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, all major interstate systems, Busch Gardens and Adventure Islands Water Park, major Tampa employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our Temple Terrace Tampa apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Terrace Trace is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.