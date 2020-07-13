All apartments in Tampa
Terrace Trace
Terrace Trace

9135 Talina Ln · (813) 737-0693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL 33637

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 147SD · Avail. Oct 3

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 135TL · Avail. Aug 10

$1,045

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terrace Trace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Located in the heart of North Tampa near Temple Terrace, this quiet community offers easy access to all areas of Tampa. It will be easy for you to make Terrace Trace a place you will want to call home! Our single-story, garden-style Temple Terrace Tampa apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Tampa near Hardrock Hotel and Casino.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Terrace Trace is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, all major interstate systems, Busch Gardens and Adventure Islands Water Park, major Tampa employers, and easy access to public transportation. \n\nNot only are our Temple Terrace Tampa apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Terrace Trace is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $250 move in fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terrace Trace have any available units?
Terrace Trace has 2 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Terrace Trace have?
Some of Terrace Trace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terrace Trace currently offering any rent specials?
Terrace Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terrace Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, Terrace Trace is pet friendly.
Does Terrace Trace offer parking?
Yes, Terrace Trace offers parking.
Does Terrace Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Terrace Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Terrace Trace have a pool?
No, Terrace Trace does not have a pool.
Does Terrace Trace have accessible units?
No, Terrace Trace does not have accessible units.
Does Terrace Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terrace Trace has units with dishwashers.
