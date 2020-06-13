/
/
fish hawk
110 Apartments for rent in Fish Hawk, FL📍
9 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Dr
5714 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in the Fishhawk Ranch Community is just steps from the gated community pool! You are welcomed right into the spacious dining room that lead through an open hallway to the kitchen and living room.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
15727 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1383 sqft
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in sought after gated community of FishHawk Ranch! Large 2 bedroom unit with brand new gleaming laminate wood floors in all the living areas downstairs, classy ceramic tile kitchen and wet areas with solid
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16104 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE
16104 Bridgewalk Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2022 sqft
Located in the Garden District of Fishhawk! Den, Kitchen, Family Room and a Convenient 1/2 Bath for guests/entertaining is located on the first level! The open floor plan has a kitchen overlooking the family room and spacious dinette area.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
15817 Fishhawk Falls Drive Available 06/25/20 Fishhawk Townhome! - Please contact Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information. Beautiful gated community of Fishhawk Ridge.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive
6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Villa - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for showings or more information. Maintenance free villa in gated Sandhill Ridge-Fishhawk Ranch. Community pool steps from the house.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5918 PALMETTOSIDE STREET
5918 Palmetto Side Street, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,849
3105 sqft
Beautiful Fishhawk Ranch homes situated in the desirable Garden District. Walking distance to park square, pool, park and school. Just steps away from nature trails. Home offers over 3000 sqft feet of living space.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16158 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE
16158 Bridgepark Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3090 sqft
Check out this incredible 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Fishhawk ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6127 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD
6127 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1540 sqft
Desirable, end unit, 3 bedroom townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities! Featuring a spacious and open floor plan with two full baths upstairs and a half bath for guests downstairs, a large utility room,
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5718 KINGLETSOUND PLACE
5718 Kingletsound Place, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1594 sqft
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, maintenance free, end unit, townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa Bay's premier master planned communities! Featuring an open floorplan with separate dining and living areas, inside laundry room, guest
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE
6433 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1971 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
17021 DORMAN ROAD
17021 Dorman Road, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1540 sqft
Must see, won't last long. 3 bedroom townhome located near the towncenter of Fishhawk.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE
5008 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2775 sqft
Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16306 BRIDGELAWN AVENUE
16306 Bridgelawn Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2658 sqft
CARDEL STARLING FLOOR PLAN. NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM WITH HALF BATH. ENTER FROM THE DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS ARE FLANKED WITH COLUMNS. FRONT PORCH WITH DOUBLE DOORS INTO KITCHEN.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15927 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE
15927 Fishhawk Creek Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1383 sqft
Popular 2 bed+DEN/2.5bath end unit townhouse in gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Combination living/dining room features a large pass through window to kitchen for convenient dining. Kitchen opens to the back porch that over looks a wooded area.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15875 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1383 sqft
This beautiful 2 story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is available to rent in the gated FishHawk Ridge enclave of the much desired FishHawk Ranch community.
1 Unit Available
14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE
14121 Indigo Ridge Road, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2128 sqft
This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home wows throughout! From the open concept floor plan to the tasteful finishes, no detail has been overlooked. At the front of the home, the downstairs bedroom makes the perfect office or guest retreat.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE
15429 Starling Crossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3325 sqft
What a great opportunity to live in a fabulous home in the sought after neighborhood of Starling at FishHawk Ranch! Sitting on an oversized pie-shaped lot, everything is in great condition! Driving up to the home you will love the curb appeal
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15854 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15854 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1383 sqft
Come feel the love inside this spacious & adorable townhome in the beautiful & highly cared for Fishhawk Ridge! This gated community offers plenty of parking, tree lined streets and peaceful serenity.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE
16130 Bridgecrossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2084 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath City Home in the FishHawk community of Park Square is a must-see! In true Florida style, an airy brick-paved porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance.
1 Unit Available
11809 Twilight Darner Plaza
11809 Twilight Darner Place, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3483 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Enclave Boyette community. This two-story single-family home has plenty of room for hosting friends and family members.
1 Unit Available
5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE
5829 Caldera Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2148 sqft
This 2,150-SF neo-traditional home is in the heart of FishHawk West, close to the neighborhood pool and playground parks as well as highly ranked Stowers Elementary and Barrington Middle schools.
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15506 GANNETGLADE LANE
15506 Gannetglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2229 sqft
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** ** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fish Hawk rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,890.
Some of the colleges located in the Fish Hawk area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fish Hawk from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
