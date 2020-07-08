Rent Calculator
2419 E 20TH AVENUE
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2419 E 20TH AVENUE
2419 East 20th Avenue
·
No Longer Available

Location
2419 East 20th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa
Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
unit available immediately for rent. Section 8 welcome. granite counter tops, hard floors, wood cabinets. Come check it out before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2419 E 20TH AVENUE have any available units?
2419 E 20TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2419 E 20TH AVENUE have?
Some of 2419 E 20TH AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2419 E 20TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2419 E 20TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 E 20TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2419 E 20TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2419 E 20TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2419 E 20TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2419 E 20TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 E 20TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 E 20TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2419 E 20TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2419 E 20TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2419 E 20TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 E 20TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 E 20TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
