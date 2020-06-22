All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

2211 E 11th Ave

2211 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2211 East 11th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Ybor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful brand new 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Historic Ybor! This unique and elegant home with detached garage is nestled in the heart of Ybor's Historic District. As you approach the home, you are welcomed with a lovely front porch perfect for sitting. The first floor offers a beautiful open and bright floor plan, a half bathroom, living room, and plenty of windows that allow tons of natural lighting. Perfectly situated on the first floor is the beautiful kitchen that boasts a large island perfect for entertaining, white cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops, and dining room. Upstairs you will find the bright and airy master bedroom featuring a modern bathroom and walk in closet and the second bedroom offers a full bathroom. Great location within minutes of Centro Ybor, Downtown, Channelside, and Tampa's beautiful Riverwalk. Easy access to both I-4 and I-275, affords Tampa Heights a uniquely central location. Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 E 11th Ave have any available units?
2211 E 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 E 11th Ave have?
Some of 2211 E 11th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 E 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2211 E 11th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 E 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 E 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2211 E 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2211 E 11th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2211 E 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 E 11th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 E 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 2211 E 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2211 E 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2211 E 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 E 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 E 11th Ave has units with dishwashers.
