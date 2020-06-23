All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
20313 Chestnut Grove Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

20313 Chestnut Grove Drive

20313 Chestnut Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20313 Chestnut Grove Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,517 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to exec

(RLNE5146582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive have any available units?
20313 Chestnut Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive have?
Some of 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20313 Chestnut Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20313 Chestnut Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College