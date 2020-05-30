All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct

1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2BR / 2.5BA - Immaculate 2-story townhome centrally located in Tampa's gated Las Palmas community. Brand NEW carpet and all NEW stainless steel appliances! Open floor plan with spacious kitchen (lots of cabinets for storage), separate eating space, large glass slider doors in the living room that lead to the fenced back yard, split bedrooms upstairs each with their own bath and comes complete with full size washer and dryer! Just minutes to the airport, great shopping, dining, medical centers and MORE! Please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct have any available units?
1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct have?
Some of 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
