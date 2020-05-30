1915 Fiesta Ridge Ct

Amenities

2BR / 2.5BA - Immaculate 2-story townhome centrally located in Tampa's gated Las Palmas community. Brand NEW carpet and all NEW stainless steel appliances! Open floor plan with spacious kitchen (lots of cabinets for storage), separate eating space, large glass slider doors in the living room that lead to the fenced back yard, split bedrooms upstairs each with their own bath and comes complete with full size washer and dryer! Just minutes to the airport, great shopping, dining, medical centers and MORE! Please call Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 for more details!