18342 Bridle Club Dr.

2 Bedroom Condo For Rent in New Tampa! - Come see this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent in New Tampa! This condo is located on the top floor in the gated community of Equestrian Parc! The kitchen is renovated with updated grey cabinets, decorative countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The living area features a corner fireplace and large windows letting in lots of natural light. The master suite features an attached bath with updated tile flooring, a tub/shower combo, and updated bathroom vanity. The guest bedroom is spacious with carpet flooring and natural light. The guest bathroom also features updating flooring, a tub/shower combo, and upgraded vanity. The washer and dryer are located in the closet just off the kitchen. They are provided for convenience.



The gated community of Equestrian Parc features: Community pool (next door to this unit), playgrounds, car wash station and so much more! Walking distance to major employers, dining, grocery, and movies. Minutes to interstate 75, Wesley Chapel, New Tampa, North Tampa.



Rent: $1,195.00

Security: $1,195.00

Beds: 2

Bath: 2



For more information on this rental please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

To apply: www.wcmanagement.info



