Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

18342 Bridle Club Dr.

18342 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18342 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
playground
pool
2 Bedroom Condo For Rent in New Tampa! - Come see this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent in New Tampa! This condo is located on the top floor in the gated community of Equestrian Parc! The kitchen is renovated with updated grey cabinets, decorative countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The living area features a corner fireplace and large windows letting in lots of natural light. The master suite features an attached bath with updated tile flooring, a tub/shower combo, and updated bathroom vanity. The guest bedroom is spacious with carpet flooring and natural light. The guest bathroom also features updating flooring, a tub/shower combo, and upgraded vanity. The washer and dryer are located in the closet just off the kitchen. They are provided for convenience.

The gated community of Equestrian Parc features: Community pool (next door to this unit), playgrounds, car wash station and so much more! Walking distance to major employers, dining, grocery, and movies. Minutes to interstate 75, Wesley Chapel, New Tampa, North Tampa.

Rent: $1,195.00
Security: $1,195.00
Beds: 2
Bath: 2

For more information on this rental please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
To apply: www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE5683072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18342 Bridle Club Dr. have any available units?
18342 Bridle Club Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18342 Bridle Club Dr. have?
Some of 18342 Bridle Club Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18342 Bridle Club Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
18342 Bridle Club Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18342 Bridle Club Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 18342 Bridle Club Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18342 Bridle Club Dr. offer parking?
No, 18342 Bridle Club Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 18342 Bridle Club Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18342 Bridle Club Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18342 Bridle Club Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 18342 Bridle Club Dr. has a pool.
Does 18342 Bridle Club Dr. have accessible units?
No, 18342 Bridle Club Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 18342 Bridle Club Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18342 Bridle Club Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

