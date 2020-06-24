All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1325 E. River Cove St.

1325 East River Cove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1325 East River Cove Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4655779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 E. River Cove St. have any available units?
1325 E. River Cove St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1325 E. River Cove St. currently offering any rent specials?
1325 E. River Cove St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 E. River Cove St. pet-friendly?
No, 1325 E. River Cove St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1325 E. River Cove St. offer parking?
No, 1325 E. River Cove St. does not offer parking.
Does 1325 E. River Cove St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 E. River Cove St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 E. River Cove St. have a pool?
No, 1325 E. River Cove St. does not have a pool.
Does 1325 E. River Cove St. have accessible units?
No, 1325 E. River Cove St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 E. River Cove St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 E. River Cove St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 E. River Cove St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 E. River Cove St. does not have units with air conditioning.
