All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10019 N Jasmine Sreet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10019 N Jasmine Sreet
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

10019 N Jasmine Sreet

10019 N Jasmine Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10019 N Jasmine Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4767832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet have any available units?
10019 N Jasmine Sreet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10019 N Jasmine Sreet currently offering any rent specials?
10019 N Jasmine Sreet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10019 N Jasmine Sreet pet-friendly?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet offer parking?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet does not offer parking.
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet have a pool?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet does not have a pool.
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet have accessible units?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet does not have accessible units.
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet have units with dishwashers?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet have units with air conditioning?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College