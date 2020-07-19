Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10019 N Jasmine Sreet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10019 N Jasmine Sreet
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10019 N Jasmine Sreet
10019 N Jasmine Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10019 N Jasmine Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4767832)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet have any available units?
10019 N Jasmine Sreet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 10019 N Jasmine Sreet currently offering any rent specials?
10019 N Jasmine Sreet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10019 N Jasmine Sreet pet-friendly?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet offer parking?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet does not offer parking.
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet have a pool?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet does not have a pool.
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet have accessible units?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet does not have accessible units.
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet have units with dishwashers?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10019 N Jasmine Sreet have units with air conditioning?
No, 10019 N Jasmine Sreet does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Channel District
Old Seminole Heights
Temple Crest
Mac Farlane Park
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College