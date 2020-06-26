4641 5TH AVENUE N

4641 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Central Oak Park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
The property has a beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. The spacious floor plan has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Great location in the Kenwood neighborhood convenient to downtown and the beaches. Wood floors through out the spacious floor plan. Call today for a showing appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
