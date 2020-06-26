4641 5TH AVENUE N

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The property has a beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. The spacious floor plan has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Great location in the Kenwood neighborhood convenient to downtown and the beaches. Wood floors through out the spacious floor plan. Call today for a showing appointment.