All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4641 5TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4641 5TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:38 AM

4641 5TH AVENUE N

4641 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4641 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The property has a beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. The spacious floor plan has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Great location in the Kenwood neighborhood convenient to downtown and the beaches. Wood floors through out the spacious floor plan. Call today for a showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 5TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4641 5TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 5TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4641 5TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 5TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4641 5TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 5TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4641 5TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4641 5TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 4641 5TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 4641 5TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4641 5TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 5TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4641 5TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4641 5TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4641 5TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 5TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 5TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus