Apartment List
/
FL
/
st petersburg
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

127 Furnished Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
36 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1151 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of community offerings, including a game room, playground and hot tub. Bike storage available. Within minutes of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. By I-275.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
21 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,130
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riviera Bay
1 Unit Available
280 79th Ave N
280 79th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1372 sqft
Seasonal Waterfront St. Petersburg - When we say Spectacular Furnished Waterfront Home, were not kidding. This luxury waterfront property is available for up to a 7 month lease term.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
551 52nd Ter N
551 52nd Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1885 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 THRU JANUARY 2021! Beautifully FULLY FURNISHED townhome is located in newly built gated community of Colonnade. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Historic Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE
235 1/2 7th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
450 sqft
TINY HOUSE actually first floor of carriage house, Old NE two blocks from tennis side of The Vinoy. Completely remodeled. fully furnished, CHA beam and crown molding.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
10200 Gandy Blvd N #915
10200 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Vantage Point Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414
10265 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1038 sqft
ATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Itopia Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa near beaches, restaurants, & airport.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6210 SUN BOULEVARD
6210 Sun Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Casa Del Mar your Winter get away. Come and relax in the Warm Florida Sun. This fully furnished one bedroom one and a half bath condo is available for the February & March 2019 rental season Had a last minute cancellation.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Snell Isle
1 Unit Available
235 MATEO WAY NE
235 Mateo Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2698 sqft
$2550 unfurnished on an annual lease! Pest control & lawn care included only in an annual long term unfurnished lease** Complete Paradise on Snell Isle! This one of a kind duplex located on Snell lsle offers it all! Tastefully updated with

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Edgemoor
1 Unit Available
741 61ST AVENUE NE
741 61st Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North East St Pete home available for seasonal rent! Complete pool home for rent. Short term furnished rental available for a 3.5 month stay, available: June 12 - Oct 31, 2020. FIRM move out date of 10/31/20.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown St. Petersburg
1 Unit Available
175 2ND STREET S
175 2nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1354 sqft
Beautiful WATER views from Bay to city in this extra large, OVER 1800 sq/ft, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, including 2 secured and designated parking spaces, located in the heart of downtown St Pete, THE most sought after location in St

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
290 9th Street North - Suite D
290 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$495
250 sqft
495 furnished office includes all utilities and wifi. Please call for details Description Awesome retail/office type space. PLENTY OF FREE PARKING! 60 spaces!! MUST SEE! Located two blocks north of Central Avenue on Dr. ML King Jr. St.(9th St. N.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
525 9TH AVENUE N
525 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
This is a 55+ complex no pets 2nd floor stows no elevator. GREAT LOCATION! This classic well kept - stairs only, is located in NE St Petersburg less than a mile to downtown and the waterfront.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coquina Key
1 Unit Available
3873 POMPANO DRIVE SE
3873 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1018 sqft
Waterfront on canal/ Bayou with fabulous views. Furnished ground floor, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo. Seasonal rates apply. 1st floor unit with x large patio view of Bayou, bridge and canal.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
3256 39TH STREET S
3256 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL with attached garage in popular West Shore Village. Make this well-maintained community your home and enjoy the very best that St. Petersburg has to offer.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6372 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Spectacular waterfront views from all rooms and balconies in Palma del Mar condo set on the beautiful island of Isla del Sol.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Venetian Isles
1 Unit Available
2096 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NE
2096 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1956 sqft
Waterfront home with pool in NE St Petersburg Venetian Isles. Available July 19th, 2020 contact agent. Canal opens to Tampa Bay right to the renowned Skyway Bridge to Gulf.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shore Acres
1 Unit Available
4165 13TH LANE NE
4165 13th Lane Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1198 sqft
Fully furnished with utilities included this beautiful waterfront home in Northeast St. Pete is available for short or long term rental.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
487 1ST STREET S
487 1st Street Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
525 sqft
Live in Florida paradise! The location of this unit can't be beat - in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, close to shops, restaurants, museums and Albert Witted Airport, USF and everything downtown offers.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shore Acres
1 Unit Available
3947 HUNTINGTON STREET NE
3947 Huntington Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1980 sqft
FURNISHED 3 plus office (or 4 bedrooms) and 2 bath POOL home, located in desirable Shore Acres. Granite kitchen counters and pool for entertainment in the backyard. Just minutes to shopping, parks, golfing and schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown St. Petersburg
1 Unit Available
130 4TH AVENUE N
130 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
ELEGANT PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE ELEVATOR WITH VIEWS IN ALL DIRECTIONS, this handsomely furnished penthouse offers the utmost in privacy with unobstructed views of Beach Drive and the Vinoy Basin.

June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report. St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Petersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report. St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Petersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Petersburg rents declined significantly over the past month

St. Petersburg rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Petersburg stand at $967 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,203 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. St. Petersburg's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Petersburg, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    St. Petersburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Petersburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Petersburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • St. Petersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,203 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in St. Petersburg.
    • While St. Petersburg's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Petersburg than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in St. Petersburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Petersburg 3 BedroomsSt. Petersburg Accessible ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Apartments under $900St. Petersburg Apartments with Balcony
    St. Petersburg Apartments with GarageSt. Petersburg Apartments with GymSt. Petersburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Petersburg Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Apartments with PoolSt. Petersburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    St. Petersburg Cheap PlacesSt. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Furnished ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Luxury PlacesSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Petersburg Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
    Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
    Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Greater Pinellas Point
    Downtown St. Petersburg

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
    Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
    University of South Florida-Main Campus