142 Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL with gym
If you’re looking for the apartment guide to St. Petersburg, Russia, please accept our sincerest apologies as this guide pertains exclusively to its Florida-centered counterpart. But wait! (Podozhdite!) Read on and you’ll discover some nifty nuggets about renting in Florida’s fourth largest city; one that’s always been a popular place for retirees, but also boasts an excellent arts scene along with beautiful beaches and 360 days of sunshine per year.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Petersburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.