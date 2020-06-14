Apartment List
142 Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Petersburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
16 Units Available
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1137 sqft
This relaxing, luxury community sits lakeside. Apartments offer full kitchens, washer and dryer connections, and terraces. On-site pool, grill, and picnic areas. Pet-friendly. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Downtown St. Petersburg
17 Units Available
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$2,005
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
1141 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
28 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
117 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1063 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
3 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
30 Units Available
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1261 sqft
Bright, sunny apartments with washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, private patios, and garages. Community has fitness center, business center, and pool. Located close to Gandy Blvd, Roosevelt Blvd, I-275, and Crosstown Expressway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1312 sqft
Luxury one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, kitchen island or breakfast bar, pendant lighting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and sink. Gated community has an internet cafe, car care center, clubhouse with Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:00am
5 Units Available
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
858 sqft
This elegant community is located just off the water. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and picnic area. Business center and community clubhouse provided. Luxurious interiors with gourmet kitchens and ample space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1140 sqft
Providing spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this community offers easy access to the I-687/I-275 connector. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and onsite spas and pools.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N Apt 1508
9100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
800 sqft
2/1 Fabulous Condo at the Enclave of St Petersburg. Vintage apartments converted into condominiums with an open floor plan. Kitchen area offers efficiency while being compact with additional pantry for storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
10200 Gandy Blvd N #915
10200 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Vantage Point Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414
10265 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1038 sqft
ATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Itopia Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa near beaches, restaurants, & airport.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown St. Petersburg
1 Unit Available
750 4th Ave So 501
750 4th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1711 sqft
Orion Condo Downtown St Pete-Location, Location, - Property Id: 111604 The Orion located in downtown St Pete, is within walking distance to Tropicana Field, University of South Florida and all downtown has to offer. This beautiful 3/2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
5220 Brittany Dr S Apt 1502
5220 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
Beautiful corner unit condo 2 beds 2 bath with amazing water views available now! It doesn't get much better than this!! This breathtaking, fully renovated condominium is located on the top floor in the beautiful 55+ community of Pointe Brittany,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Mobel Americana
1 Unit Available
7256 Mt Georgetown Dr NE Lot 559
7256 Mount Georgetown Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
7256 Mt Georgetown mobile home - Located in the sprawling community of Americana Cove, this home will provide the perfect setting to enjoy the tropical surroundings and nearby beaches. Prime location in the North East of St.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown St. Petersburg
1 Unit Available
853 Central Ave 2
853 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,951
1149 sqft
Top notch Downtown St. Pete high-rise on Central - Property Id: 278967 New high rise in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. Only two 2x2 available 7th floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown St. Petersburg
1 Unit Available
855 Central Ave 1
855 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,948
683 sqft
Live like a STAR in Downtown St. Petersburg - Property Id: 235879 New high rise in the heart of downtown -10th floor.(3rd floor $1843) St.Petersburg. Walk to Beach Dr.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown St. Petersburg
1 Unit Available
857 Central Ave 3
857 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,541
1409 sqft
Luxury Downtown St. Pete high-rise - Property Id: 240571 New high rise in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. Rare 3x2 back on market.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coquina Key
1 Unit Available
4715 Coquina Key DR SE C
4715 Coquina Key Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
562 sqft
Waterfront Condo in a Gated Community - Property Id: 232085 1 Bedroom in beautiful gated community with water views.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Barcley Estates
1 Unit Available
1400 Gandy Blvd 705
1400 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 705 Available 07/01/20 Windjammer Condominiums - Property Id: 292352 Well Manicured Gated Family Community with numerous Amenities for the whole family. On Site Property Manager . Pool and Club House Nature Trails and Barbecues and More .

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2
871 Ibis Walk Place North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1114 sqft
Apartment rental w/ parking garage*Walk to Publix - Property Id: 231552 Rare 3x2 available asap-Amazing community by Gandy Blvd and Roosevelt just off of I-275.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Downtown St. Petersburg
1 Unit Available
1 BEACH DRIVE SE
1 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,300
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious high end remodel in Bayfront Tower is ready for its very first resident! Every thing is NEW from top to bottom. Large, bright open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows featuring direct unobstructed views of Tampa Bay.
City Guide for St. Petersburg, FL

If you’re looking for the apartment guide to St. Petersburg, Russia, please accept our sincerest apologies as this guide pertains exclusively to its Florida-centered counterpart. But wait! (Podozhdite!) Read on and you’ll discover some nifty nuggets about renting in Florida’s fourth largest city; one that’s always been a popular place for retirees, but also boasts an excellent arts scene along with beautiful beaches and 360 days of sunshine per year.

Having trouble with Craigslist St. Petersburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in St. Petersburg, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Petersburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

