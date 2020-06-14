Apartment List
/
FL
/
st petersburg
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

103 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
36 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
714 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
790 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
17 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
821 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Plaza
23 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
36 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
732 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
38 Units Available
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
777 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Ibis Walk in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
33 Units Available
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
746 sqft
TGM Bay Isle offers a peaceful luxury lifestyle near the waters of Tampa Bay with best-in- class amenities rivaling any community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown St. Petersburg
48 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
759 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
28 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
757 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
$
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
$
45 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
920 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
52 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
788 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
653 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Greater Pinellas Point
17 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
801 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,022
650 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
660 sqft
This relaxing, luxury community sits lakeside. Apartments offer full kitchens, washer and dryer connections, and terraces. On-site pool, grill, and picnic areas. Pet-friendly. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown St. Petersburg
17 Units Available
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
702 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
117 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
744 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
15 Units Available
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
802 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of community offerings, including a game room, playground and hot tub. Bike storage available. Within minutes of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. By I-275.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
15 Units Available
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
647 sqft
Conveniently located in Gandy, with easy access to I-275 and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Units with full-sized washers and dryers and fully equipped kitchens.

June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report. St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Petersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report. St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Petersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Petersburg rents declined significantly over the past month

St. Petersburg rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Petersburg stand at $967 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,203 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. St. Petersburg's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Petersburg, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    St. Petersburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Petersburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Petersburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • St. Petersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,203 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in St. Petersburg.
    • While St. Petersburg's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Petersburg than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in St. Petersburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Petersburg 3 BedroomsSt. Petersburg Accessible ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Apartments under $900St. Petersburg Apartments with Balcony
    St. Petersburg Apartments with GarageSt. Petersburg Apartments with GymSt. Petersburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Petersburg Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Apartments with PoolSt. Petersburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    St. Petersburg Cheap PlacesSt. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Furnished ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Luxury PlacesSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Petersburg Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
    Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
    Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Greater Pinellas Point
    Downtown St. Petersburg

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
    Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
    University of South Florida-Main Campus